RICHFORD/FLORIDA — It’s the start of another school year, Richford Highschool has just let out for the day. Kids are starting to make their way home or heading to another soccer practice.
Eighth-grader Joel Martel is standing in front of Mayhew’s Corner Store. A Green Datsun 280Z pulls up to the curb. Martel makes his way through a crowd of kids, opens the door, and hops in.
Coach Rob Cioffi and Martel make the 30-mile drive on 105 to Houghton Park for another Franklin County Steelers' practice.
Unforgettable dedication: It's been almost four decades since Martel played for the Steelers, but the memories of those times and the relationships he formed within the Steelers program still bring a smile to his face.
"The Steelers coaches were all guys in their 20s, and they made us feel like kings of the world," said Martel. "They just boosted us with confidence; those memories are still life-changing to me."
How did you get involved with the Franklin County Steelers? "My good friend Mickey Smith's dad worked in St. Albans; he got some boys from Richford together, and he drove us down to practice that first year.
"I decided to play, and Mickey and I kind of excelled at it. We didn't know what we were doing, but we were athletic and strong enough and didn't mind hitting.
"At some point, Mickey and his family moved to St. Albans. My mom Valerie worked and couldn't get me there, so the coaches decided they needed to pick me up. Rob (Cioffi), Carl Laroe, or Randy Heald would take turns driving to Richford to get me, and my mom would bring me home. To think about driving 60 miles to get a kid and drive him to practice is an incredible thing."
Cars and sunglasses made for memorable commutes: "They picked me up in these little two-seater sports cars; when Randy came up, he'd use Rob's car, and Randy would give me sunglasses to wear. I felt like the coolest kid getting that ride with those shades."
Swag and style for the win: "They made us feel incredible; at the end of the year, they'd get us jackets; we wore those things with pride! I still have that jacket at my mom's house. We'd get into the BFA football games for free if we had our Steelers gear."
What did it mean to have those role models during that time of your life? "My parents were divorced when I was young; in '81, I met these coaches, and I was starving for that male interaction. They gave that to me. It came at the right time and with the right people, and for me, it worked out really well."
How confident were you in those relationships? "I remember showing up at Rob's house on the weekend. I don't know if he knew I was coming, but he welcomed me in, called up Shane Blake, and took us to the arcade for the day. He changed all his plans to spend the day with us. I was so comfortable with him, and he accepted it and didn't make me feel bad about it. That shows Rob's character."
Why did you choose the number 22? "I picked 22 because it was Rob's number! I didn't know what number to pick, but when he told me that was his number, I took it. I kept that number my entire life. My son plays Little League here in Florida, and he's got #22 now."
Football memories: "I remember the coaches: Rob, Carl, Jim Helton, the Monahans, and the Healds; their dedication to the game and the athletes was incredible. I remember the camaraderie of the players, and I remember coming back from a championship and riding through St. Albans on the bus.
"I remember the rides, the practices in the rain, and sliding in the mud! One championship game, my 8th-grade year, was so cold and rainy I couldn't get my equipment off. Ronny Sheltra had to take my stuff off, I was so frozen!”
Winning big in '82: "The Dolphins were our rivals. We lost to them in '81 and beat them in '82. I remember that rivalry and trying to get over the hump to beat them.
"My seventh-grade year (Mickey's 8th; he was the star running back), the other team was focused on Mickey. I was able to score four touchdowns, but it was all because the other team was keyingonly on Mickey.
What did you love about football? "I was a quieter kid, so playing football, I could express myself. I loved the hitting and running over people. If you saw me, you'd never think of that, but it was a way to get frustration out. Being successful, winning, and getting in the paper fueled it."
Life after the Steelers? "I could haveplayed football for BFA St. Albans if I had moved, but I stayed in Richford. I won a basketball title and played for a baseball title. Chuck Pierce was my athletic director and basketball coach. Chuck and Rob (Cioffi) were guys who inspired me to want to help young men through the vehicle of sports."
What was your biggest takeaway from those three seasons with the Steelers? "I remember how they made me feel. The coaches made all of us feel like we were invincible. It's not what you say, it's how you make people feel! I tell my son that today."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.