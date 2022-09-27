On Sunday, Sept. 25, Missisquoi Valley Union graduate and St. Michael's College senior Cailey Comiskey raced in the inaugural Equality Invitational, hosted by the Purple Knights men's and women's cross country teams. The rare equal-distance 8K races allowed women's teams to race the distance traditionally reserved for men's teams.
Molly Peters, head coach of the Saint Michael's men's and women's cross country and Nordic skiing teams, is a long-time equal-distances proponent and recently headed a movement that resulted in the International Ski Federation (FIS) and NCAA implementing equal distances for men's and women's Nordic races for the upcoming championship season.
Peters hopes to do the same for collegiate cross-country running, as traditionally, the NCAA offers a 10K for men and a 6K for women at regional and national championships; most regular-season races run at an 8K for men and 5K for women.
Q&A with Cailey Comiskey
What will you remember about running in the Equality Invitational? I enjoyed running an 8K to show that women and men can run equal distances, and I'm excited to be at the forefront of that. In my freshman year, we ran an 8K in Montreal. It was challenging, but it was fun to step out of my comfort zone and try it. It was a super empowering experience (even though it was very long) to run it again on my home course. Our whole team worked together during the race and crushed it! The pacing is definitely different because you’ve got more race distance, but since the pressure was low, it was honestly such a fun race to run.
What have you enjoyed about running in your senior season? We always get along well, and we're strong. I'm a captain this year, and it's been huge for me to know I have the respect of my teammates for that role.
What are your goals for this season? One of my goals isn't running-based; it's just to soak it in. It's my last year of collegiate sports, and I want to enjoy it, spend time with my team, and get my experiences racing. I want to be a good leader and set a good example for my team's first-year students.
Do you have advice for younger college runners? Don't put too much pressure on yourself in those first races. You're learning, and it's okay if you don't do as well as you want to. Don't be afraid to rely on your teammates; they're a good resource. And have fun! If you put too much pressure on yourself to perform, you may never end up doing what you want to do. Also, support your teammates in practice and in races. You'll always be with them, and they'll be one of your bigger support networks. Focus less on performance and more on the community feel.
What would you like to say about your coaches? Molly (Peters) is so encouraging and supportive. She believes in you more than you do. It's nice to have that in a coach, and a lot of the time, she's right. We have a new assistant coach this year: Ryan Robitaille, who's great and super encouraging.
How has your perspective on running changed since you started running in college? I've noticed a lot more of a change this season, which comes with experience. This year, I've focused on more effort-based running and how I feel instead of pacing. I think I've learned to be smarter about how I go about it. It's all about listening to your body, which runners don't tend to do. We get caught up in the numbers, but there are days you may not feel as good--maybe you had a hard workout. You have to learn to give yourself some grace.
What's it been like having your sister Anna playing field hockey at the same college? It's really great; we're sisters, so we have to like each other, but we're pretty good friends. She hangs out with me at my house, and it's so nice to have her here. It's really great to see her succeed at the collegiate level, and it's great to have her competing at the same school.
