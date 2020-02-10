MONTPELIER -- MVU's Matt St. Amour and Enosburg's Maria Gleason were among five all-star student-athletes inducted in the 2020 Hall of Fame class for the Vermont Principals’ Association.
Maria Gleason, a three-sport star athlete at Enosburg Falls High School, played for the Hornets from 2005 to 2009. She was the star shortstop on the Hornet’s 2007 State Championship softball team, the school’s first championship in decades.
Gleason was also a three-year star center half-back for the soccer team, and a four-year starting point guard in basketball.
Gleason led her team to four straight Barre Auditorium Final Fours, including two state championships on the court. She was named Player of the Year in the Mountain Division and was the first Enosburg female player to record over 1,000 points, 400 steals, 400 assists, and 400 rebounds.
Matt St. Amour was an outstanding four-sport athlete at MVU. During his high school career, he played in seven championship games, including winning three state titles in 2010-11 (soccer, basketball, and baseball).
St. Amour was a decorated high school athlete; he was the Burlington Free Press Male Athlete of the Year for both 2012 and 2013, and the Vermont High School Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year for both 2012 and 2013. Gleason lives in East Fairfield.
On the court, St. Amour scored 2,064 points, ranking him 5th in Vermont high school career scoring.
St. Amour, an outstanding student and athlete, attended Middlebury College, where he helped the Panthers win two NESCAC Basketball Championships and was twice named First Team All-Conference. St. Amour lives in New York City.
This group will be formally inducted on Friday, May 1st at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Montpelier. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., a buffet dinner at 6 p.m., and the induction ceremony at 6:45 p.m.
Tickets for the Friday, May 1st induction at the Capitol Plaza in Montpelier are $45 each. They are available now by sending a check to the VPA, 2 Prospect Street, Suite 3, Montpelier, VT 05602 or by calling (802) 229-0547 to pay by credit card.