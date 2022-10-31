The St. Albans Steelers youth football program has been an integral part of the local youth football community for over four decades. We caught up with Kris Sabourin, coach of the 7-8 team, to find out how the team's doing this season and how the program is fairing as a whole.
Q&A with 7-8 Steelers coach Kris Sabourin
What has stood out to you about this group of athletes? The team's chemistry and work ethic has really stood out to the coaches. They are there for one another when things don't go as planned and very eager to help celebrate when a player provides a good tackle or run. I often use the phrase “100% work ethic, 100% of the time” to the kids, and they have truly taken that to heart. We can see that at practice during every type of drill, and it pays dividends on the weekend and, as our record shows, 6-1, earning the No. 2 seed. The kids have earned that record.
Can you give us a brief recap of the season? Every season it takes a lot of effort to form an actual team through non-football activities. Wearing the same jerseys, in my eyes, does not constitute a “team.” We work throughout the preseason to create and develop chemistry between the athletes, push them out of their comfort zones and learn about their teammates. We develop trust and teamwork ethic throughout the season and help the kids understand that there are no individuals on the team; you win as a team and lose as a team.
As the coaches sit back and recap the regular season, we smile at the team's successes and the number of players contributing to that success. Contributions can happen within the game, at practice, during pregame speeches and at any moment during the week. I speak on behalf of all of the coaches when I say that this group of kids has really come together as a team and put the team goals above their own.
What do you feel has contributed to the success of the Steelers program, and what plans are in place to continue to build on that success? A large portion of the program's success is the kids and parents who are directly involved in the organization. Our season runs from Aug. 14th until the end of Oct. — roughly six days a week. That takes a significant commitment from the kids and the parents and responsible adults as well. Sometimes it's easy to forget the amount of sacrifice a parent makes to ensure their kid is at every practice, dressed correctly and actively working with the coach to ensure their child is doing the right things on and off the field. On the same level, the kids commit not only to the Steeler organization but also to their teammates, with whom they shed sweat, blood and tears.
I feel very fortunate to have a very large support system around me, including the 7/8 assistant coaches, Carl Laroe, Nick Norris, Steve Smith and John Dasaro, and to the 5/6 coaches who are led by Shawn Stebbins, who, with his team of assistant coaches, does an awesome job instilling the Steeler values and preparing the kids for the 7/8 years. And I definitely don't want to forget the flag coaches; without them, we wouldn’t have a program. Everyone plays a part in the success of the program, and the Steelers' Board and I couldn’t be more thankful for everyone’s contribution to our Steeler Family.
The Board of Directors and the greater Steeler community also offer invaluable contributions. Their gracious donations and support allow the Steeler players to wear some of the best equipment and uniforms available. Safety is our number one priority, and with the help of everyone mentioned in this article, we are able to achieve that goal.
Q&A with Steelers players
Davion Jones, eighth-grade running back
What qualities make this team fun to be a part of? We work together every day at practice, improving as a team. We are a close-knit group, often spending time before and after practice together just hanging out.
Luc Gonyeau, eighth-grade running back
What will you remember most about the season? I'll remember the coaches always telling the team how we can be better if we put in the work, my teammates always having my back through the good times and bad times and the idea that we are one team with common goals and that we can do anything.
Hank Williams, eighth-grade offensive lineman/defensive lineman
What have you enjoyed about the leadership role? I've enjoyed being able to help lead a team that cares about each other and puts the team goals ahead of everything else.
Tripp Rabtoy, eighth-grade quarterback
What qualities make this team fun to be a part of? The vibe of everyone makes this team fun to be part of. Everyone wants to work hard and get better, and we all have fun while achieving our team goals.
