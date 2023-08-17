ST. ALBANS — St. Albans Recreation offers fall soccer programming for kids ages 4 through 4th grade with a focus on learning and growing soccer skills in a fun, engaging and active environment.
Registration is now open at stalbansvt.myrec.com. All players must be pre-registered online or over the phone. $25 Late fee for soccer registration goes into effect on Aug. 18.
Players in the 1st/2nd and 3rd/4th grade groups will play games against other teams in their age range on Saturday and Sunday mornings at Hard’ack Recreation Area with practices during the week.
Practices for Tykes and Kindergarten are 45 minutes and 1st-4th grade practices are one hour. Practices begin the week of Aug. 28.
St. Albans Rec is also planning to schedule a game under the lights at Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center for all kids grades 1st -4th grade.
Coaches are needed. Reach out to program manager Lee Barrett if you are interested in coaching any age group. l.barrett@stalbansvt.com or 802-524-1559
