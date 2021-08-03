On Saturday 7/31, St. Albans Recreation hosted a swim meet open to all members of the Champlain Valley Swim League (CVSL), as the annual CVSL Championship meet was cancelled in January of 2021 amidst the uncertainty of what the summer would bring. The meet was attended by all member teams, or about 350 swimmers ranging from age 4 to 18. Team results are as follows:
Burlington Tennis Club (BTC) - 2,344 pts
Vergennes Swim Team (VST) - 1,782.5 pts
St. Albans Swim Team (STA) - 1,627.5 pts
EDGE Swim Club (EDGE) - 1,114 pts
Town of Essex Swim Team (TEST) - 1,069 pts
Middlebury Swim Team (MIDD) - 775 pts
Winooski Summer Swim Team (WIN) - 706.5 pts
Burlington Country Club (BCC) - 615.5 pts
Notable (top 3) finishes by St. Albans Sharks:
Olivia Routhier (8 & Under: 2nd, 25 yd Free; 3rd, 25 yd Butterfly)
Kendall Tatro (8 & Under: 3rd, 25 yd Breaststroke)
8 & Under Girls 100 yd Medley Relay - 1st place (Gracelyn Mcsweeney, Reid Koldys, Callie Foisy, Olivia Routhier)
10 & Under Girls 100 Yard Freestyle Relay - 3rd place (Ava Murphy, Raelynne Bouchard, Nora Grims, Nellie Smith)
Ruby Kennedy (11-12: 2nd, 50 yd Breaststroke)
12 & Under Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay - 2nd place (Anna Ebert, Ruby Kennedy, Zoe Montagne-Litchfield, Hailey Aylward)
Nora Tatro (13-14: 3rd, 50 yd Freestyle; 3rd, 50 yd Backstroke; 3rd, 50 yd Butterfly)
14 & Under Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - 3rd place (Amelia Pinkham, Alexis Lafreniere, Eleanor Demore, Nora Tatro)
18 & Under Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - 2nd place (Shelby Lawrence, Maya Marshall, Kalli Tabor, Molly Smith)
Ethan Stoughton (8 & under: 2nd, 25 yd Freestyle)
Beckett Nichols (8 & under: 2nd, 25 yd Backstroke)
Wesley Ebert (8 & under: 3rd, 25 yd Butterfly)
8 & Under Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Relay - 3rd place (Beckett Nichols, Holden Toof, Beckham Lewellen, Ethan Stoughton)
8 & Under Boys 100 Yard Medley Relay - 3rd place (Beckham Lewellen, Holden Toof, Beckett Nichols, Ethan Stoughton)
Sawyer Comfort (9-10: 2nd, 25 yd Breaststroke)
10 & Under Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Relay - 1st place (Connor Gosselin, Henrik Toof, Sawyer Comfort, Zac Montagne-Litchfield)
10 & Under Boys 100 Yard Medley Relay - 3rd place (Zac Montagne-Litchfield, Sawyer Comfort, Connor Gosselin, Henrik Toof)
12 & Under Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - 3rd place (Evan Gleason, Brayden Manning, Hunter Choinere-Cheney, Elliot Deslauriers)
12 & Under Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay -3rd place (Evan Gleason, JF Comfort, Elliot Deslauriers, Hunter Choinere-Cheney)
