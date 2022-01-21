It’s called the rink of dreams, and it's an outdoor rink located in the middle of private farmland in Binghamton, NY. The boards and scoreboard are recycled from Cornell University and there is a refrigeration unit that keeps the ice frozen. The current changing room is in a horse barn, and you leave the horse barn and board a trailer pulled by a tractor to bring you to the ice. A private citizen built the ice surface and on the weekend of Jan. 15, the players came.
The American Special Hockey Association (ASHA) put on what was supposed to be a tournament with a variety of special needs teams from the East Coast. What they got was something even better. Due to the COVID-19 situation, teams canceled or came with only partial teams. The St. Albans Leafs team started with 14 attendees but ended up going with two. So what do you do when something like this happens? You have a shinny tournament! For those that don’t know what shinny is, it’s basically an informal hockey game. Players gather at center ice and are designated to a team and then just play.
Saturday morning started at -1 Fahrenheit with a -10 degree wind chill factor. Plain and simple, it was cold! The owner of the rink provided heat on the benches with a large portable heater and a pipe with holes cut in it running across the back of the benches. Hot dogs and hamburgers were going on the grills and hot chocolate was plentiful. The players, ranging from age 8 up to 35, played their games with a lot of cheering from the frozen parents who were looking on and watching.
On the benches, players introduced themselves to each other and let their new teammates know what team they played for. Friendships formed as lines were put together, and chemistry developed both on and off the ice. John Boomhover was lucky to coach several of the games and meet many of the players.
St. Albans was represented by Tristan Boomhover and Sarah McElree. McElree got her first-ever goal on Saturday afternoon when she was positioned at the left-hand post and banged home a one-time pass into the back of the net. Tristan scored several goals and also provided many assists. Watching these hometown kids play a game they love with players whom they were on the same level with really drove home the motto of ASHA and its director Jen O’Brien: Friendship – Inclusion – Hockey.
A few highlights from the weekend included:
Kelli, a young lady with Down syndrome, scored a goal and lit up the ice with her smile and celebration.
Taylor, a goalie from Long Island, assisted in giving Kelli her first goal because “It is the right thing to do.”
Charlie was in a harness, and his father was pushing him on the ice. The game stopped so Charlie could shoot and get a goal. As soon as he did everyone on the ice and off erupted in cheers.
George and Will from Brooklyn went out of their way to welcome players to their team and loved to come off the ice and tell stories about what they had just done.
Sunday was another day of shinny where the sun was out and it seemed a bit warmer. Teams were mixed up again and hockey resumed. Despite the cold temperatures, these players all had smiles on their faces as they played on this rink of dreams. And to them, it really was a rink of dreams.
