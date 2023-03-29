The St. Albans Leafs special needs hockey team ended the 2022-2023 season by traveling to Varennes, QC, to take part in the second annual Hockey Adapté Festival along with seven other teams from southern Quebec. The day-long event included plenty of games on the ice as well as a fun and entertaining environment around the arena. Fun music, dancing in the stands, and even a t-shirt toss could be seen between periods. Enjoyment for everyone was the goal for the day.
The Leafs traveled with eight skaters and a goalie to take on the team from St. Jean in the final game of the day. Josh Brown stood tall in the net for the entire game. He saw plenty of shots and kept the game close with some remarkable saves including deflecting a shot off of his head at one point. Connor Keefe played some steady defense and was counted on to direct the puck away from his opponents. Maddie Brown played some hard-nosed hockey and could be seen trying to catch the crafty players from St. Jean. She made some nice passes to her teammates.
Dominic Clark-Mora gave an exemplary effort during the game and won a few faceoffs. In his first season with the Leafs he has shown a strong desire to learn how to skate and get involved with his teammates. Aiden Vanscoy played another stellar game for the Leafs. He was seen disrupting many St. Jean offensive threats and also had a few good chances at beating the St. Jean goalie.
Ethan Keefe was all over the ice playing solid defense and chipping in with some offensive chances. He did an amazing job during the game engaging in the play. Estella Vanscoy came out fast. She has learned so much this year and really did a nice job playing defense and jumping into the offense when needed. Her positive energy provided support for everybody this season.
Derrick Rouleau, excited about his first trip to Canada, turned in another consistent game with his timely defensive plays and tossing out a few assists to his teammates. His competitive spirit can be seen each and every shift. Tristan Boomhover led the team with goals for the game. He notched a pair of goals and was a constant force throughout the game. Boomhover’s leadership on and off the ice this season has been an asset for the entire program.
The Leafs ended the game and their season with a picture with the St. Jean team and plenty of pictures with the Stanley Cup replica. The team was treated like champions when the festival organizers provided medals, food, and gifts for all players.
The Leafs season has been a huge success. They had plenty of first time experiences this year, which included hosting games in St. Albans and traveling to Massachusetts and Canada.
The coaches are grateful for the support of the families and have truly been impressed with the attitudes and progress of the players. The support from the St. Albans Skating Association and the greater St. Albans community has been inspiring.
The Leafs will continue to expand the team and the opportunities for the players next year. This will include hosting a jamboree in the fall of 2023 for teams from across our region. Information about the St. Albans Leafs program can be found at https://tinyurl.com/3u8pjswd. New members are always welcome.
