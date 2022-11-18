Over the weekend of Nov. 12 and 13, the St. Albans Leafs special needs hockey team achieved a first in the team’s four-year history. The Leafs welcomed the East Coast Jumbos out of Boston, Massachusetts, to the Collins Perley Sports Complex for a weekend of games and comradery.
The first game was played on Saturday, Nov. 12, with Tristan Boomhover scoring the goals for the Leafs and Josh Brown anchoring down the goalie position. When the Jumbos came down the ice to try to score, the Bash Brothers, Ethan and Connor Keefe, were waiting on defense to try and shut down the rush. Donovan Martinez also logged significant ice time and contributed with encouragement for his teammates. After the game, the teams gathered at center ice and posed for a picture commemorating the event.
In the afternoon, the teams traveled down to watch the UVM women’s hockey team take on Boston University. During the game, both teams enjoyed pizza that was donated by Kayla’s Directory. The day was capped off with a question-and-answer session with several players from the UVM women’s team.
Game two came on Sunday, Nov. 13, with the Leafs building on the confidence gained from the previous day’s game. Josh Brown was in net again and had a great game, making many key saves, including a fantastic glove save on a three-on-zero rush by the Jumbos. Derrick Rouleau came alive and had several breakaways and good defensive backchecking. Sara McElree came close to her second career goal, just missing a puck in the crease as it was poked away. Emmett Sheets worked both ends of the ice, and brother-and-sister combo Aiden and Estella Vanscoy played great defense, poking the puck away several times. The team also saw improvement in Dominick Mora, Joey Benoit, Maddy Brown, Gabe Ralston and Maria Hart as they logged regular shifts and continued to work on the skills they learned in practice.
The biggest highlight of the second game was the first career goal by Kayla Kruk. Over the two days of games, she had several breakaways but couldn’t get it in the net. With 10 seconds left, she broke through the defense all alone, put a move on the goalie, sending him in one direction, and put the puck in on the opposite side. The crowd erupted in a loud cheer as she celebrated with her teammates.
The Leafs are looking forward to some away games this year in Binghamton, New York, and visiting the Jumbos in Boston for a weekend series of games.
