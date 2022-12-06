The St. Albans Elks Lodge 1566 Local Hoop Shoot was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at BFA-St. Albans. The following participants will be moving on to compete at the District Level at North Country High School on Saturday, Jan. 14. 

First place winners: 

8/9 girls: Ally Boucher

8/9 boys: Jackson Sargent 

10/11 girls: Paityn Paradee

10/11 boys: Marcus Gagner 

12/13 girls:  Keira Habendank

12/13 boys: William Winters 

Second place winners:

8/9 girls: Corrine Rushlow

8/9 boys: Lennox Lacroix

10/11 girls: Seanna Curtis

10/11 boys: Maveric Hanvey

12/13 girls: Bailey Williams

12/13 boys: Liam Patenaude

Third place winners:

8/9 girls: Iris Adams

8/9 boys: Jude Bachelder

10/11 girls: Tenessa St. Pierre 

10/11 boys: Blake Kittell

12/13 girls: Addison Cota 

12/13 boys: Darian Patterson

