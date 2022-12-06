The St. Albans Elks Lodge 1566 Local Hoop Shoot was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at BFA-St. Albans. The following participants will be moving on to compete at the District Level at North Country High School on Saturday, Jan. 14.
First place winners:
8/9 girls: Ally Boucher
8/9 boys: Jackson Sargent
10/11 girls: Paityn Paradee
10/11 boys: Marcus Gagner
12/13 girls: Keira Habendank
12/13 boys: William Winters
Second place winners:
8/9 girls: Corrine Rushlow
8/9 boys: Lennox Lacroix
10/11 girls: Seanna Curtis
10/11 boys: Maveric Hanvey
12/13 girls: Bailey Williams
12/13 boys: Liam Patenaude
Third place winners:
8/9 girls: Iris Adams
8/9 boys: Jude Bachelder
10/11 girls: Tenessa St. Pierre
10/11 boys: Blake Kittell
12/13 girls: Addison Cota
12/13 boys: Darian Patterson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.