Vermont’s second-oldest wrestling tournament, The Michael J. Baker Classic was held at Essex High School last weekend. The Classic is named after Michael J. Baker, who was a long-time coach and state director in Vermont. It’s a tournament that is looked forward to by past, present, and future wrestlers every year.
This year, teams from New York, New Hampshire, and Vermont competed, and the wrestling was at a high level. Each weight class was filled with quality opponents, and those who wanted to win their bracket had to work for it.
The 132-pound weight class was won by St. Albans resident Anthony Matas, a sophomore at Essex High School. Due to the lack of high school wrestling in his hometown, he attends Essex to continue his passion for the sport. He began wrestling at the age of 4 with the Rail City Wrestlers, the St. Albans’ youth wrestling team, and achieved success, winning multiple state titles and competing in out-of-state tournaments like the New England Wrestling Championship and the NUWAY National tournament in New Jersey.
His success continued this past weekend, as he won his way to the title. His quarterfinal match (12-0) was against Joe Peters from Plymouth, NH. He battled during his semi-final match (5-3) against Parker Manor from NAC wrestling from NY, and the intense final match was against Avery Carl (3-2) from Middlebury, VT. Matas has had a goal to win the Classic while representing his school; his hard work and dedication to the sport made that goal a reality.
