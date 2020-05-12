ST. ALBANS — Colby Brouillette joined the Clarkson Golden Knights baseball team this spring, eager to begin his first college season.
Brouillette, who played varsity baseball for BFA St. Albans, was looking forward to earning his spot on the team and playing with former Bobwhite Mark Connor.
The Golden Knights played nine games, three in the east and six in Florida before COVID-19 closures ended the season.
Brouillette, sad for the loss of the season, was grateful that he was able to play some of his spring training games; not every team was so fortunate.
“We saw one team who was called back at the airport while we were getting ready to board, another was called back as soon as they made it to Florida, and a third team was pulled off the field in the second inning and sent home,” said Brouillette.
Even with the abbreviated season, Brouillette was able to get a taste of college baseball.
“It’s much different than high school. It’s the closest team I’ve been a part of. In college, you’re doing stuff with your teammates year-round,” said Brouillette.
“I was surprised at how involved everyone was; they all bought into the system, and they all wanted to be there.”
Brouillette got his first start in the second game of preseason play.
“It was the coldest baseball game I’ve ever played, and I’m used to cold with hockey,” said Brouillette with a chuckle. “I bet it was 30 degrees.”
Spring baseball begins in March, a time when many northeastern states still have snowy weather in the forecast.
“I layered up the best I could and got ready to hit. I was nervous in my first collegiate at-bat, but I was looking for a fastball to drive,” explained Brouillette.
Brouillette made contact, getting his first hit in his first at-bat.
“It was super fun; probably one of the best feelings I’ve ever had.”
In Florida, where the weather significantly improved, Brouillette got his first outing behind the plate, and he got to catch for Connor. The two hadn’t shared a field since Legion baseball in Vermont.
“I caught BFA varsity for three years and legion for four or five; I was never nervous, but when I got the call in college, I was nervous,” said Brouillette. “Once I caught the first pitch, I knew I’d be fine.”
Brouillette recalled catching Connor when the two were quite a bit younger.
“I remember catching for Mark at Fairfax in Legion when I was 15. I was nervous then! He had just won the Gatorade player of the year!”
Sharing the field at Clarkson with Connor was an opportunity Brouillette looked forward to as the two never played together for BFA St. Albans.
“It was exciting because we come from the same roots and the same background,” said Brouillette.
COVID-19 limited the amount of time the two young men shared on the field, but it did provide them with a moment Brouillette won’t forget.
“I caught for him when he threw against Concordia. He pitched seven innings, and he was lights out! It was his last game pitching, and there was a big ceremony at the end of his outing,” said Brouillette.
“He threw his last pitch, which resulted in a fly out to left field. All the players came up and gave him a hug, and everyone was clapping.
“They stopped mid-game to celebrate because they knew the season would be over when we got back.”
Another memorable moment came for Brouillette in Florida. In the same game Connor pitched, Brouillette hit his first college home run in the second inning.
“I was looking fastball--low and inside. I knew the ball was gone as soon as it left the bat,” said Brouillette.
“I didn’t think I just reacted. I heard the dugout erupt, and everyone was cheering; the bullpen was going nuts.”
Although the trip was cut short, spring training in Florida was still memorable.
“It exceeded my expectations. The team did everything together--played, ate, went to the pool. It was one of the best times of my life, and I’ll never forget that.”
While in Florida, the team played doubleheaders every day, soaking up the 85-degree weather.
“I can’t wait to go back next year. The trip really helps build a brotherhood on the team.”
Brouillette will be playing summer baseball with the Champlain Mariners, a change in plans from the season he was anticipating with the Glens Falls Dragons.
In August, he’ll head back to Clarkson and rejoin his teammates and coaches.
“I can’t wait to get back in the fall and get back with the boys,” said Brouillette.
“And my coaches are awesome. I had a lot to take in as a freshman, especially as a catcher. There were lots of bunt coverages to learn,” said Brouillette. “I took it on like another class--memorized it and understood it.”
James Kane, head coach of the Clarkson Golden Knights, shared his thoughts on Brouillette.
“Colby is a talented player both defensively and offensively. Like many first-year players, he needs to understand the college game better, which will come with more experience,” said Kane.
“He was progressing nicely until our season was cut short. We have high hopes for Colby in the future. He works very hard and will be a good player for us.”