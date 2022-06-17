We thought it would be fun to highlight some of the athletes who stood out to us in ways that may not have appeared on a scoresheet. Each of our selections will be a bit biased toward the teams we spent the most time covering.
Reporter/photographer: Ari Beauregard
Most Improved
Sierra Yates: I mean going from a backup last season to the best pitcher in the state of Vermont this season is hard to argue against when it comes to who should win this award. Sierra Yates has been good for the Comets- 158 strikeouts in 83 innings for an average of 1.90 K’s per inning and 12.15 K’s per game good to be exact. Yates kept BFA’s defensive workload to a minimum and was an integral piece in their ability to put together an 18-1 season. I should also say that Adi Hughes is more than deserving of an honorable mention here as she has improved by leaps and bounds since her freshman year and looks like she’ll be a lynchpin of the Comets’ lacrosse program over the next two seasons.
Noah Earl: Another close one but I’m going with Noah Earl due to the fact that I think he not only improved from one year to the next but also improved over the course of the season. Already starting in a key role for BFA, by the season’s end I thought Earl was the most lethal shooter on the Bobwhites. Posting a stat line of six goals and two assists in BFA’s final three games, Earl can score from both inside and outside of the arc with regularity. Whether on the court or the field he will definitely be one to keep an eye on in his senior year.
Biggest Personality
Jodie Gratton: When the Comets’ lacrosse team went through the lineup after the stick check, you might have been mistaken for thinking there was a competition between Jodie Gratton and coach Mary Pipes to see who could get the team more fired up. Gratton is a determined athlete who infects her teammates with a seemingly bottomless pool of energy that can single-handedly turn the momentum of a game in the Comets’ favor.
Teddy Munson: Well you don’t go out and get a chromed helmet unless you’ve got the personality to back it up do you? I didn’t really know Teddy Munson all that well until this year but he quickly became one of my many favorites from BFA-Fairfax to watch. I have to admit, I used Munson as an easy out more than once- with his easy-going nature and positive attitude he could have interviewed himself. Similar to Gratton but perhaps driven by a desire to earn his post-game skittles, Munson is a leader who can pull his teammates into the fight even in the direst of circumstances.
Best Defensive Player
Cora Thomas: Comets’ softball was a team where every individual on the field could have been picked for this award. In the end, I’m going with Cora Thomas. Thomas was an ace at shortstop for BFA this season; if you caught a game where she made an error I hope you bought a lottery ticket because it was a rarity. Thomas possesses both quick reflexes and an ability to think on her feet, (I guess you don’t win a national championship in boxing without those attributes) which made her a defensive force. She’s also a formidable pitcher in her own right, though we didn’t get to witness much of her in the circle this season due to injury.
Matt Merrill: For all the same reasons he earned my heart and hustle award this winter, I would not have wanted to be matched up against the Bobwhites’ long pole Matt Merrill. Merrill seems to have an inability to give up on a play and is very rarely caught out of position. Part of the reason for this is that Merrill is one of the fastest athletes on the field at any given moment. He will also utilize that speed to quickly transition the ball from defense to offense for BFA, frequently finding gaps to make a rush upfield. Sometimes the best way to defend is to make sure the ball isn’t in your end.
Heart & Hustle
Sophie Zemianek: There is no one who embraces what it means to be a Comet more than Sophie Zemianek. Watching Zemianek play, I’ve come away with the impression that she finds herself most at home on the turf or a sheet of ice. She wears her heart on her sleeve and is a never say never type of athlete that is determined to do whatever it takes to win. Off the field, I don’t think I’ve had a single interview with Zemianek where the Comets motto ‘believe’ isn’t brought up and is someone who has never put herself before the team, despite her individual successes. A leader through and through, Captain Comet has been an absolute joy to watch.
Michel Telfer: Watching Michel Telfer play as a midfielder for the Bobwhites lacrosse team really made me wonder what he would have looked like as a skater rather than a goaltender in hockey. He’s phenomenal as a backstop, but this guy has a motor. Sometimes he might be a bit too harsh on himself, but it’s obvious Telfer cares about playing his best every time he steps foot on the field. One of those guys who refuses to quit, I’ve even watched him lose teeth and return to the game to continue battling with his team for a chance to win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.