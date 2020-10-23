Girls' soccer
Enosburg 2 Danville 0
Emily Adams scored 24:01 first half
Erin Diette scored 38:18 second half
Zoey Mcgee had 13 saves
Danville goalkeeper had 14 saves
Sports Editor
