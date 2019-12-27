Anthony Labor
Messenger Sports Writer
I’m going to start out with Kam Dunsmore for the BFA-St. Albans boys basketball team. Taylor Yates is the player that other teams will be keying on throughout the season and he will have his big nights. But in Div. I basketball, a team won’t be able to rely on one player, so other players will have to step up. Dunsmore is that person I think can step up big for the Bobwhites if an opponent is focused on Yates. We saw that in the game against MVU on Monday. Dunsmore led the charge early, hit some big shots, and had phenomenal vision for an assist on Nick Voyer’s game-winning basket. Yates will lead the charge most nights and Dunsmore will be another big option if the Bobwhites want to make some noise in Div. I. And I’m going to cheat a little bit on my next answer and say both Madeleine Hungerford and Macie Boissonneault for the BFA-St. Albans girls hockey team. There is no possible way to split up the goaltending combo for the Comets. The two will split time throughout the year like they did last season and there isn’t ever a dropoff between the two. The Comets graduated a lot of talent from last year’s squad and have 10 underclassmen on the roster this season, so there will be times when the goalie duo is going to have to come up big in big games. The pair will face good competition this weekend at the Hanover, N.H. tournament, including possibly going against in-state rival Essex on Day II, so it will be another good weekend to get Hungerford and Boissonneault ready to really kick off the Vermont portion of the season after the new year.
Ruthie Laroche
Messenger Sports Editor
Missisquoi’s Ruthie Brueckner is one to watch this season and this year. She’s already been part of four state titles in the last twelve months in track and field. She also finished top 10 in cross country this fall and taken her third trip to New Englands. She has proven herself as a top runner in the state with her consistent performance in all three racing seasons. The best part, she’s a sophomore. This girl still has two full years of competition after 2019-2020. Weston Black of Fairfax (Div. III) is one young man who seems to be working his way into the press as he continues to tally up solid points every game for the Bullets. Black has scored in the double digits against teams like Milton, a Div. II team and Winooski (Div. III) who are known for their prowess on the court.
Wynn Paradee
Messenger Sports Writer
From MVU on the girls side, the obvious would be Breezy Parent or Brianna Jarvais for their scoring ability for the girls hockey team. Maybe even Maddie Conley for her stability between the pipes. I really believe that the key to MVU’s success this season will be their defense, which consists of 2 eighth graders, a sophomore who only played there half a season, and the leader of the blue line in Abby Bessette. Abby came into her own last season and plays much larger than she really is. She’s great in front and now can move the puck down the ice. If she can continue play like she has the team will have a good season.On the boys side, you can’t win championships without solid goaltending. PJ Bouchard has to be the go to guy and if the game against Milton was any indication, the Thunderbirds are going to be alright. He looks to be playing with confidence and pucks are sticking to him. The team needs him to be at his best if they are finishing the season at Gutterson.
Robbie Maher
Messenger Sports Writer
Moving forward I think Aidan Kelly will be a key component to the success of Chad Lovelette’s Hornets team. With senior starters Tommy Benoit, Logan Jette, and Ethan Williams all sitting in last Friday’s game against North Country due to injury, Kelly carried the load offensively posting a solid 15 point, 10 rebound double-double effort. When the aforementioned return, Enosburg will have four scorers that can easily reach double figures making them a dangerous team in the Division III ranks after a slow start to the season. Kelly’s range from behind the arc, and the ability to score inside adds a component to the Hornet offense that makes it difficult for opposing defenses to defend... Moving from Enosburg to BFA St. Albans, Caitlyn Dasaro will critical to Paul LaFountain’s full-court-press defensive scheme. With a knack for intercepting errant passes and converting them into easy lay-ins on offense, Dasaro is a player that fits well into first-year-coach LaFountain’s system. Scoring 11 of BFA’s 37 points in last year’s semi-final loss to St. Johnsbury at Patrick Gym, Dasaro has proven that she is more than capable of producing offense in pressure-packed situations.
Nick Mumley
101.3 The Game
My first choice is Hunter Mason of the MVU Thunderbirds. He’s taken some really noticeable strides going into his junior year, and is now an alternate captain on the team. Mason has always been a step above the competition, scoring a very impressive 52 points in his first two years as a T-Bird. He’s already tallied 10 points in only four games so far this year, and is currently on pace to break the 100 point plateau as a junior, an incredibly rare feat. Mason’s explosiveness and vision are the keys to his game. He sees the ice like no other and is able to accelerate past almost any defender in division II when skate at full stride. In Saturday’s 2-1 victory over rival Milton, he didn’t score, but had two beautiful assists, helping teammates Steven King and Kyle Gilbert score on one of the best goaltenders in the state in Milton’s Jackson Ehler. On the girl’s side, my choice comes from the school where I coach the boy’s basketball team- Richford High School. Elizabeth Snider is the senior leader of this Rocket team. She’s a very strong guard who posses strong shooting and passing abilities. The Rockets are an upstart team with a lot of talent, looking to improve on their season from last year. They are off to a 1-1 and start and the one loss was a heartbreaking two point defeat at the hands of Blue Mountain- last season’s Div. IV runner up. The Rockets have a strong team this season and have an opportunity to make some noise in the playoffs- and Snider is the catalyst of the offense.