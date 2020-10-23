Flashing back to an earlier Question of the Week, with the regular season now wrapping up, who do you see making a strong run in their respective playoffs?
Anthony Labor
Sports Writer / Photographer
Earlier this year, I went with the BFA-St. Albans girls soccer team, which is looking like they will finish somewhere around the seven, eight or nine seed. Unfortunately, those spots wouldn’t pose good matchups in the quarterfinals with the top two seeds in the Div. I playoffs will be CVU and Burr and Burton which will be very tough opponents and wouldn’t be surprising if they were meeting in the championship this year. With that being said, I would change gears to Div. III where the Enosburg girls soccer team has been on a tear this year outsourcing its opponents 36-4 in six games. Depending on the seedings, Enosburg could have a good path to make it at the very least the semifinals. If the season ended Wednesday, they would have been the No. 1 seed and after the first round would have a meeting in the quarterfinals with Oxbow (sitting in the eighth spot as of Wednesday). Enosburg already came away with a 6-0 win over Oxbow this season. From there there would be a lot of unknown depending how the first two rounds played out with a lot of teams from the south (and teams Enosburg hasn’t seen this year) making up the top eight teams, but the way Enosburg has been rolling through Div. III so far this year, I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see them take care of business in the playoffs and at the very least make the semifinals.
Wynn Paradee
Sports Writer
I went with the MVU boys golf team a few weeks back. With the lineup of Jack Evans, Issac Overton, Charlie Gates, and Patrick Walker, I figured they had a shot of qualifying for the Div. II state championship. They would have, if they weren’t still in Div. I. The move to Div. II didn’t happen this year. The guys shot a combined 384, which would have put them in the top six. They played Neshobe, a par 72 course. The Div. II guys played Woodstock, which is a par 70 course. I watched these guys play at Enosburg this summer and was impressed on how they handled themselves. All are seniors, so coach Gary LaShure will have a new lineup next season. These guys set the bar pretty high so the younger guys better put the work in.
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
I’ve got my eye on the Enosburg girls’ and the BFA Fairfax boys’ soccer teams. The Enosburg Hornets (6-0) have rolled through the regular season, scoring 36 goals and allowing only 4. They’ve proved they have plenty of scoring options, although Sophie Burns still stands out as the go-to for offense. Zoey McGee has been rock solid in net, although the Hornet defense does an excellent job of keeping balls away from their keeper.
The BFA Fairfx Bullets are 6-0 and currently the second seed behind Vergennes (6-1). The Bullets have scored 31 to 4 against opponents this year, and show no sign of slowing down as playoffs approach. They shutout DII opponent Mount Abraham, and have scored 16 to 4 against DIII opponents. Isaac Decker is one to watch, and his teammate Carl Bruso is another. Kolton Gillian, who’s playing his first season in goal, has proved to be an excellent fit for the Bullets.
The 2020 fall season may be short, but for teams like these, who’ve had the explosive start they needed to secure a top seed, it’s been a fun ride. The playoff season is shaping up well for both of them.
