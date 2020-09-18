After a spring of no local sports and a summer of limited local sports, what are you looking forward to most from the upcoming fall season?
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Football! I know that it won’t be the same as it’s been in the past, but I’m looking forward to seeing our county football teams take the field. This season, BFA St. Albans and BFA Fairfax will have the unique opportunity to play each other since the high school football schedule has been reorganized from a statewide to a regional format to minimize travel. BFA Fairfax will play a predominantly DI schedule, hosting teams like BFA St. Albans, Essex, and Rice. They will host BFA St. Albans at home on September 30th.These unusual matchups are only possible because of the implementation of 7v7 touch football that has been put in place by state governing bodies to reduce contact. While the loss of tackle football is a disappointment to all of us at Messenger Sports, the thought of seeing our in-county teams face off against each other is intriguing. BFA Fairfax has historically fielded strong football teams; last year, they narrowly missed a DIII state title against the Poultney Blue Devils. According to Fairfax/LU football head coach Craig Sleeman, his team will be strong again this year with returning players like running back Jaxon Schaardschmidt (just shy of 1,000 yards at the end of his junior year.) Sleeman noted earlier this month that there’s a good chance his skill players could compete with those of DII and even DI teams. Linemen, he argued, are a different story. There’s often a substantial difference between the size and strength of a DI vs. a DIII lineman. That advantage will be nullified this year, as all linemen must play a skilled position in the 7v7 format. Running teams will also be challenged as the 7v7 game calls for pass-based game-play. Crowd size will be limited to 150 people, and I’m willing to bet that number will be reached quickly in an event as significant as a BFA vs. BFA contest.
Anthony Labor
Sports Writer / Photographer
I am just happy that sports are back, plain and simple. Sports have always been a big part of my life from playing all the way from the youth ranks through high school, to being a sports writer both full time and part time, to commentating on different platforms. So, when this pandemic hit, it really showed how much we can take something for granted that not only provides us with endless entertainment, but serves as a platform for so much good to take place such as BFA/MVU Powder Puff Game and all the good that does for such a good cause by two programs coming together for a common cause. I couldn’t imagine how tough it must have been for the seniors who participate in spring sports to have just lost their senior season to the pandemic. It’s good to see that everyone is working together to put plans in place to keep everyone safe and at the same time letting the student-athletes get back on the field. It might not look exactly the same by any means (including my favorite sport in football), but sports are coming back and I am looking forward to getting back out there and seeing how everything plays out.
Wynn Paradee
Sports Writer
Even though I haven’t seen them even practice, I look forward to seeing how the MVU field hockey team performs this season. Long time coach Jeanne Rainville has retired along with her assistant Ed Rainville. Star midfielder/ forward Danielle Cummings has graduated. Who will step up and lead this team? Will the new coaching staff involve the defense in the offense as Rainville did? Who will be the sniper? Is there a freshman who will surprise? The answers to these questions and many more will start to be answered the first week of October.
Adam Laroche
Photographer
I am looking forward to watching all of the athletes compete again after everything that has happened during the past high school sports season. Losing the spring season put many things in perspective for many, and I believe that the kids will play this season with a renewed drive and appreciation for what high school athletics have to offer. Even with the changes and limitations for this fall season, there is still a fresh excitement for the upcoming games. The old rivalries will return, and potentially, some new ones will be made, but most importantly, the athletes will be competing. It can’t start soon enough!