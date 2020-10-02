Sports Question of the Week

What team would be your early season pick to make a deep run in their respective playoffs?
Anthony Labor
Sports Writer / Photographer
I’m going with the same answer as I went with last week and say the BFA-St. Albans girls soccer team. They lost to a very good South Burlington team 2-0 during its opener on Tuesday, but they played well with everything considered after having the season pushed back, being the first game of the year and playing a talented team in a steady and cold rain throughout the game. The Comets have some very good pieces on this team that should help win some games. One person that really stood out on Tuesday was Maren McGinn in net. There wasn’t much McGinn could have done on either of the goals the Wolves scored. South Burlington also tried taking advantage of the rain by taking long shots on McGinn hoping the wet ball would cause problems for the senior netminder, but she stood tall and didn’t give up any cheap opportunities and showed some sure hands. Also coach Ben Marlow moved junior Sophie Zemianek up front this season, and with her powerful shots, she should be able to create some quality opportunities. She had one very good chance on Tuesday that sailed just over the crossbar. Those two could possibly steal games against any opponent, and Marlow gets his players quality playing time to try and get the entire team peaking right before playoffs, so things could be very interesting in this shortened season come the postseason.
Wynn Paradee
Sports Writer
Going a little different direction here and looking at the MVU boys golf team. Not since Micheal Hartman won the boys individual state crown 10 years ago has MVU even sent a player to the state tournament, much less a team. Now competing in D2, the team of Jack Evans, Issac Overton, Patrick Walker and Charlie Gates could change all of that. According to Gates, the team is feeling confident in their play. The sectionals, in which the teams and the top individuals qualify for the state tournament, are being held this Thursday at Neshobe. “We haven’t played that course but are looking forward to the challenge,” commented Gates.
Adam Laroche
Photographer
I believe the Enosburg Hornets girls’ soccer team has an excellent opportunity to win a state championship this year. The Hornets returned seven seniors and six juniors this season. Among those returning is senior Sophie Burns, who I believe will be one of the state’s top goal scorers. Sophie has a very talented and experienced supporting cast, including Megan Severance, Emma Gervais, Erin Diette, Zoe McGee, Michaela Chase, and and Emily Adams. First-year head coach Rodney Burns may not have a long history of coaching soccer, but he has a history of winning. Coach Burns most recently helped to bring Enosburg a baseball state title in 2017. With his leadership, I believe the Lady Hornets have what it takes to make this season very special!
Ruthie Laroche
Messenger Sports Editor
The fall season will be short and sweet, so teams will have to get up to speed quickly. The regular season is scheduled to close on October 24th, leaving teams four weeks to play their games and get ready for playoffs. This fall, the MVU field hockey team will be one to watch. They graduated some integral players last year, and they’ll be under new leadership for the 2020 season, so they will have some hurdles to climb. Mel Hurlbut, who replaced longtime coach Jeanne Rainville, appears to be an excellent fit; she’s coming in with years of experience as a competitor at nearly every level at which the game is played, including a DI college career. She’s coached, played, and officiated, and her knowledge of the game is excellent. Hurlbut has noted that the MVU girls are a highly coachable and determined team. Last year, the team finished 7-3-4 on the regular season and earned a No. 4 seed. They fell to Windsor in the semifinal round of the DIII playoffs after defeating the No. 5 seed Harwood. The girls have the opportunity to capitalize on the short season, and I certainly hope they do!