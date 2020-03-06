What coach stood out to you most for their coaching job this winter season?
Anthony Labor
Messenger Sports Writer
It’s obvious that yet again Luke Cioffi and Jeff Rouleau have done another great job coaching the BFA-St. Albans girls hockey team yet again. After a pair of losses to start the season against two quality out-of-state opponents, the Comets finished the regular season going 16-1-1 and came away with a 5-0 win over Rutland in Tuesday’s quarterfinal game and outscoring their opponents 83-13 in that span. Even more impressive looking at the program as a whole, after Tuesday’s win against Rutland, they continued a streak that sets them apart from everyone else. The Comets are the only program in the state to make it to the semifinal round of the playoffs in all 20 years since girls hockey has been recognized. That consistency for that long of a time is impressive in itself before you even get to talking about the number of championships they have been to and how many they have won. But Toby Ducolon and his staff have to be recognized for what they have done this year as well. The Bobwhites had a tough stretch in the middle of the season where they lost three of five games and were struggling to find much scoring at all in that span. Without a “go-to” player to score all the time, things could have spiraled a bit for BFA, but instead they turned their fortunes around quickly winning 11 of their final 12 games in the regular season while finding enough offense along the way while continuing to play stellar defense. Both coaching staffs had great years to continue to add to the rich tradition of hockey at BFA-St. Albans.
Robbie Maher
Messenger Sports Writer
The coaching job of Luke Cioffi was once again exceptional this season. Coming off of being named Vermont’s 2018-19 Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Association, Cioffi has guided this year’s Comet team to a 16-3-1 record. With only one of those losses coming at the hands of a Vermont-based team (Essex), Cioffi and assistant coach Jeff Rouleau continue to dominate the Vermont girl’s high school hockey scene. With this being Cioffi’s 20th season at the helm, what makes the eleven-time state champion special goes far beyond his work on the ice. Cioffi’s ability to connect with his players and his constant willingness to give back to his community are sterling qualities. For twenty years his players have recognized and revered the aforementioned qualities, and always play hard for both he and Rouleau. That said, Cioffi’s senior-laden 2020 Comets team will surely make a run at this year’s Division I title and will likely return to Gutterson Fieldhouse later this month for what seems to be an annual event for them.
Ruthie Laroche
Messenger Sports Editor
This is a tough one! We have so many great coaches in Franklin County! I’m going to go off the beaten path and acknowledge a coaching staff that doesn’t get a lot of press but has a lasting impact on a lot of athletes.
Jodi Medor and Kevin Flint coached the sizeable MVU Indoor Track and Field team this winter. These coaches dedicate months to help their athletes compete at a high level in a sport that many people don’t know very much about. This winter they had a great contingent of athletes represented at the Vermont Indoor Track and Field State Championships, bringing home seven ribbons. All of the athletes were very well prepared and did an excellent job representing MVU. Three of the athletes who trained with MVU, Ruthie Brueckner, Jarrett Beauregard, and Riley Maher (BFA St. Albans) earned trips to New Englands. While at New Englands, Brueckner won her heat in the mile and went on to finish 13th overall. Brueckner participated in three events at New Englands, Maher qualified for two and competed in one.
I’ve had the opportunity to interview a few of MVU’s track and field athletes and each one says the same thing: their coaches prepare them well, teach them strategies to compete at a high level, and understand what it takes to win an event form a physical and mental standpoint. Kudos to the MVU coaching staff for creating a successful, fun, and competitive atmosphere for the athletes in their program.
Adam Laroche
Messenger Photographer
In his first season as a varsity coach, MVU’s Matt Walker had a very impressive season on many levels. The Thunderbirds finished the season with twelve wins--nine more than the previous year. There was an adjustment period for his new, up-tempo offense at the start of the season, but once the team became more comfortable, it made for some very entertaining games. The Thunderbirds offense struck a great balance of fast-break opportunities, outside shooting, as well as an inside-post game. There was a lot of excitement and energy in the Thunderdome for every home game and great team chemistry on the court. With the Thunderbirds returning seven juniors, I expect that coach Walker will build on this momentum next year and for many seasons to come!