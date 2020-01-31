Sports Question of the Week February 1, 2020
Now we are halfway through the winter schedule, what has surprised you through the first half of the regular season?
RUTHIE LAROCHE
Messenger Sports Editor
The MVU boys' basketball team continues to pleasantly surprise me. After struggling last season for just a few wins, the Thunderbirds have come out strong and consistent this year. The team has turned things around in every aspect of the game--confidence is high, the offense is consistent (the loss to North Country was the only exception), and they've played solid defense. In games against competitors like DI BFA St. Albans and 2019 playoff contenders like the Milton Yellowjackets, MVU has performed very well. In the first BFA St. Albans game, the T-birds lost by only two points. MVU went on to best Milton, who'd lost only one game prior, by a score of 68-45. The combination of Ethan Creller, Gabriel Unwin, Patrick Walker, and Matthew Curtis has been tough to stop offensively. They can shoot threes, drive to the hoop, and hit their free throws consistently. Theberge's unselfish play has opened opportunities on the court. The MVU bench, comprised of athletes like Sean Power, Owen Charleston, Cole Boutah, and Ben Magnant, has been able to provide excellent support to the starting five. Coach Matt Walker seems to be conveying game plans and goals in a way his players understand. In post-game interviews, MVU athletes speak with clarity and confidence about what they've been asked to do, where they have noticed an improvement, and what they know they need to work on. If the first half of the season is any indication of the second, the Thunderbirds could make a solid run in the DII playoffs
Anthony Labor
Messenger Sports Writer
I'm not going with a team's record per se, but I'm going with a team's ability to click in one aspect of its game. The BFA boys hockey team had its struggles offensively to start the regular season and even though they never dipped under .500, they struggled early on against some of the better teams in the division, as they started the season 5-3 and getting shut out three times which was one of the more surprising things to me to start the year. The three shutouts came against Stowe (1-0), Spaulding (1-0) and Essex (2-0) -- three teams toward the top of the Division I standings and it looked like the Bobwhites might find themselves in trouble if they didn't find a way to start to make things click. Goalie Dan Ellis and the BFA defense have done everything in their power to give them a chance to win not allowing a team to score more than two on them this year. Through 12 games to start the season, the Bobwhites have given up 11 goals. No shocker there with one of the better goalies in the state between the pipes. But the offense has really come together during the recent four game win streak. Through the first eight games, the Bobwhites scored 23 goals. Over the last four, they have scored 27. Coach Toby Ducolon did say the team isn't one that will score five or six goals a game, but knowing how well Ellis and that defense has been playing, two or three goals could win games and that has been what the Bobwhites have been doing recently, including strong games in the last two contests over Spaulding and Rice. It's never easy when things aren't going your way to find a way to make it click, but the BFA offense has done just that and the team has been playing solid, complete games as of late because of it.
Adam Laroche
Messenger Sports Photographer
The team that has surprised me the most so far this season has to be the Richford girls basketball team. At the halfway mark of the season, they sit at 5-6 and in sixth place in their division. The Rockets are coming off a 3-15 season record in 2019 and seem to have really turned things around. Four of the losses so far on the season have come to teams in a higher division. The Rockets have one of the toughest DIV schedules, but with the leadership and scoring ability of Messenger athlete of the week Kamryn Boyce, they are poised to makes some noise in playoffs and surprise many.
Wynn Paradee
Messenger Sports Writer
After last season, the MVU girls hockey team had 10 players returning, four of those being first year players. There were no freshmen with hockey experience coming in. With new coach Brian Fortin leading the charge, five eighth-graders and a transfer from St. Albans joined the team and he has formed a pretty solid unit. They are a game or so above .500 and should get stronger as the season progresses. I don’t think anybody would have predicted that last summer.
Robbie Maher
Messenger Sports Writer
Under the guidance of first-year coach Paul LaFountain, the first-half performance of the BFA Comets would be my pick for the “biggest surprise” of the season. With the Comets graduating five seniors integral to last year's semifinal appearance that ended at Patrick Gym, the looming question for this season was as to whether or not last year's underclassmen could step into heightened roles for the 2019-20 campaign. Sitting at 7-3 on the season heading into Friday's game against St. Johnsbury, fueled by the leadership of junior guard Caitlyn Dasaro, the Comets have more than proven that they are capable of returning to Patrick. With a five-game winning streak coming to a halt as a result of a 45-38 loss to Division II Spaulding last Friday, LaFountain's group will aim to get their stifling full-court-press back on track ahead of an important stretch.