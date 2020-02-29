What matchup or matchups are you looking
forward to seeing in the playoffs the most?
Anthony Labor
Messenger Sports Writer
I think the Division I girls hockey tournament is going to be interesting. There are some scrappy teams that could surprise some people, but there are a couple of matchups that I am looking forward to specifically. First off, how can you not look forward to an BFA-St. Albans vs. Essex semifinal game at Collins Perley. Barring an upset through the quarterfinal round, that would be a great matchup. The two teams played three times this season with BFA winning two and Essex winning one, but all three were tightly contested. And most other years that would be a heck of a final, but also if BFA is able to get through Essex in the semifinal and meet up with Burlington/Colchester in the final that could be another great final. The SeaLakers have made things a lot more interesting in girls hockey this season and didn’t let BFA and Essex run away with things this year like in most years past. BFA won a game against BCHS and tied in the other in a great back-and-forth and emotional game at Collins Perley on Feb. 15. As long as no one is upset, those three teams will make for a great semifinal and final matchup for the Division I title.
Wynn Paradee
Messenger Sports Writer
In Div. II boys hockey, the rubber game between Milton and Missisquoi. Each team has a 2-1 win in the regular season. The rink would be full as both teams play out of Highgate. MVU seems to have found their offense after a rough few games and Milton has been stingy all season behind goalie Jackson Ehler. Many of the players played on the same team in youth hockey so it would be exciting. Of course MVU would have to upset Harwood at this writing to get there. In D2 girls, the MVU-North Country/Lyndon game would be another good matchup as each team earned a one goal victory during the regular season. NC/Lyndon will get the second seed and MVU had a shot at the third seed but the loss to Stowe hurt their chances.
Nick Mumley
101.3 The Game
For the last two seasons, BFA boy’s hockey has gone into the VPA playoffs as a top two seed, only to get upset on home ice by 8th-seeded South Burlington and then 7th-seeded CVU. The Bobwhites are determined to exercise those demons this year, but the road to Gutterson won’t be any easier in 2020. A potential meeting with Rice in the quarterfinals is a game that has all the makings of a classic. Rice is a young, electric team that made it to the state final last season, and is even better this year. Both games between the Bobwhites and Green Knights this year have been close contests with a lot of physical play. With the season on the line, and emotions heightened, this game could get really interesting. BFA won both regular season meetings, but you know what they say about how hard it is to beat a team three times in a row. When you add in that both coaches (Toby Ducolon and Jerry Terrant) are former UVM Catamounts, this game becomes even more intriguing. If the Bobwhites are to return to their usual spot in the state final, they’ll likely have to get past the Green Knights in what would have all the makings of the game of the year.
Robbie Maher
Messenger Sports Writer
In Vermont high school sports, it doesn’t get much better than when BFA and Essex get together in boys hockey. If all goes accordingly, the Bobwhites would square off against the Hornets in the state championship at Gutterson in mid-March. This is a matchup that just about everyone in the Vermont sports landscape would like to see — myself included. Assuming the Bobwhites advance out of first-round action — which is far from a guarantee after last year’s loss to CVU — BFA would face third-seeded Rice in the semi-finals. Rice is a much better draw for the Bobwhites than the Stowe Raiders would have been seeing that BFA is 2-0 against Rice on the season. With Stowe being the fourth seed, and 1-1 versus the Bobwhites this season, they will likely face Essex in the semi-finals. BFA is in great form heading into the postseason as they are 11-1 in their last twelve games with their lone loss coming at the hands of the Hornets. After struggling to score earlier in the year, the Bobwhites are averaging 4.5 goals per game in their 11-1 stretch. That said, it remains to be seen if the Bobwhites’ torrent pace on offense will translate into postseason success, and a potential matchup against their Essex rivals.