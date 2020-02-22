Ruthie Laroche
Messenger Sports Editor
The Enosburg boys have the potential to surprise this playoff season. They had a little bit of a rocky start, but now they’re sitting in the fourth seed with one game to go and a record of 9-9. The DIII Hornets played five games in or below their division (three against DIII teams and two DIV) and faced off consistently against DII teams during the regular season. In their division, they handled DIII Vergennes twice and took a loss to DIII Hazen in the first game of the season. The addition of Devyn Gleason to the squad has certainly upped the offensive options and provided a solid defensive addition. The Hornets were able to secure wins against DII teams like Milton, Mount Abraham, and Lamoille Union, and put up a good fight twice against a solid MVU squad. The second time they faced North Country (DII this season), they lost by a meager six points--and North Country holds the two seed in DII. At the moment, the Hornets are healthy, and, honestly, capable of making a good run in DIII playoffs---something a few may have questioned at the beginning of the season.
Anthony Labor
Messenger Sports Writer
I had this team as an answer earlier this season and I’m going to stick with them and say the BFA-St. Albans girls basketball team. It’s hardly a stretch saying an 11-4 team entering Thursday’s big matchup against CVU would be “surprising”, but in reality I don’t think there are a lot of people outside of this county that are looking at the Comets as a serious contender for a title this season. After an early loss to a pesky Rice team earlier this season, BFA was rolling up until a very tough four game stretch going on the road to a hard-nosed Spaulding team, on the road to CVU, hosting St. Johnsbury and then again on the road against Essex dropping all the road games in that tough stretch. Not to mention that tough gauntlet of games was directly in the middle of a stretch where the team was on the road for seven of nine games, so they didn’t get the benefit of having home-court advantage. Now that the Comets are starting to get some home games, I think this stretch coming up when they host CVU, Essex and go away to St. Johnsbury will be crucial to see where the Comets are. They already took care of business Monday when they hosted Spaulding and came away with that win, so we will have to see how the Comets fare in the other rematches. This team is very deep with any player having the ability to contribute on any night. Caitlyn Dasaro and Alexis Kittell are tough on both sides of the ball and handle the majority of the ball-handling and always set the tone for the team. Maren McGinn is a force down low grabbing rebounds and getting points in the post. MacKenzie Moore and Megan Buckley have the ability to put up points from anywhere on the floor. First-year coach Paul LaFountain has this team in a very good position heading down the stretch of the season to make some noise in this division. This team definitely has the caliber of talent to make a run to Patrick Gym again. I don’t see anyone grabbing the No. 1 seed away from CVU, but if BFA can stay in that No. 2 or No. 3 seed where they would most likely go against Essex, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Comets making it to their ninth championship game and possibly shocking the state by coming back with their first title since 1993.
Wynn Paradee
Messenger Sports Writer
On D2 boys hockey, I think that Milton could surprise and possibly make it to Gutterson.
They have a very talented first line, an average defense, but they also have a player who can steal a game in goalie Jackson Ehler. They play playoff hockey all year with all of the 1-0,2-1 games that they’re involved in. That tight defensive hockey is what the playoffs are all about. If they have to score 4 goals to win a game, they probably aren’t going to win. However, the other team getting 3 past Ehler is going to be a challenge. In D2 girls hockey, the clear favorite thanks to an influx of 8 talented freshmen is Spaulding. Cami Bell is setting the league on fire leading her team to a 17-0 record. It looks like Middlebury and Harwood/Northfield will move up and play in the D1 tournament with the remaining Tier 2 teams playing in the D2 championships. That will be determined at season’s end. MVU looks to be seated in the third spot now, with 3 games remaining. It will be important for the Thunderbirds to remain there so they won’t have to face Spaulding until the finals. D1 girls has a surprising leader in Burlington/Colchester who will get the #1 seed. For the first time in a few years Essex and BFA will not meet in the finals as they will play in the semis if they advance. If BC meets one of them in the finals, can the first time championship game team defeat either Essex or BFA, teams that are there practically every year? Should be exciting.
Robbie Maher
Messenger Sports Writer
I have talked highly about the Enosburg Hornets boys basketball team all season. With that said, I still like Chad Lovelette’s team to make a run at the state title in the Division III ranks. Sitting at 9-9 on the year, the Hornets are winners of three of their last four games and appear to be clicking at the right time. Even so, watch out for the BFA St. Albans boys basketball squad. As of their victory against Mt. Abe Tuesday, the Bobwhites eight-game winning streak dating back to Jan. 28 is still intact as BFA continues to dominate Lake Division play. The only concern for the Bobwhites is a 1-3 record against Metro opponents — who they’ll be facing in the playoffs. That said, BFA can field a lineup that will have a significant size advantage on just about any team in the state with the presence of Nick Voyer, Case Ballard, and company in the paint. Couple that with the uncanny ability of senior Taylor Yates to hit contested shots from beyond the arc, and the Bobwhites are capable of making some noise in the Division I playoffs. I would say advancing two-rounds is very realistic for BFA, but with -as coach Matt Toof notes- “elite on-ball defenders” in Logan Keelty and Hunter Livingston to go along with the Bobwhites size advantage, BFA certainly has the skillset to make a run at Patrick Gym.