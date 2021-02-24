Comets top Hilltoppers; siblings talk love of the game
ST. ALBANS — The Comets jumped to an early lead against the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers on Monday evening. In the second quarter, the Comets had a few costly turnovers, but the offense remained strong. The teams left for the half with BFA holding a 34-15 point lead.
In the third quarter, five Comets combined to score 18 points, vaulting the team to a 45-22 point lead as they headed into the final frame. The Comets tallied four points to the Hilltoppers' ten in the fourth quarter, but BFA earned the to secure the 49-32 point win.
"We had great contributions from a lot of people. We started making our shots, and we had some great passes. Maren hit Caitlyn on the low pass. We've been working on that for a while; it was good to some of those things coming together," said Comet coach Paul LaFoutain.
Caitlyn Dasaro led the Comets with 18; Maren McGinn had 15.
BFA Fairfax earns win over Richford; Falcons show promise in the first quarter
FAIRFAX — BFA Fairfax hosted Richford on Tuesday. The Bullets would win the game 55-33, but not before the Falcons went on an early run.
William Steinhour set the pace for Richford with an early three; moments later, he drove through traffic, drawing a foul and scoring the And-1.
Fairfax gained momentum in the second quarter, and began to make use of their size advantage, forcing the Falcons to take perimeter shots. The teams left the half with the Falcons trailing 29-15.
Isaac Decker got BFA started in the third, scoring off a nice pass from Kolton Gillilan. Owen Demar and Greene each added threes early on, as did Richford's Greenwood.
BFA Fairfax senior, Max Sturm, drew a cheer from the bench as he hit a deep three late in the third.
Fairfax sophomore, Evan Fletcher, scored twice within seconds at the start of the fourth, first on a midrange jumper and next on a three. Hayden Duquette's basket saw the Bullets hit 50. Joyal answered with his second three of the night for Richford, and a late breakaway by Richford's Jonas Lagasse finished the night's scoring.
"In those first few minutes, we saw everything we've been working on and piecing together," said Richford coach Cayden Theberge.
"This was a big confidence booster for the team," said Fairfax coach David Demar.
Riley Greene led the Bullets with 11 points; Isaac Decker had 10. William Steinhower led the Falcons with 8 points.
U32 stifles Bobwhite offense in Tuesday's matchup
ST. ALBANS - The BFA Bobwhites basketball team faced DII U-32 Raiders on Tuesday night. Charlie Yates put BFA on the board with a free throw almost halfway through the first quarter.
BFA came out in the second looking to score; early in the second frame Conner Leach hit a three point shot to give the 'Whites some life. BFA rallied, scoring on two consecutive rushes and clawed back to within one point of tying the game. U-32 took control of the game from here, leading 28-18 heading into the half.
U-32 allowed BFA only 10 points per quarter in the final half of the game, while U-32 scored another 37 points.
Noah Earl led the Bobwhites scoring 10 points, Charlie Yates and Colin Jolley had 7 points. BFA will look to put this game in the rearview mirror, with the final score being 65-38 for U-32.
