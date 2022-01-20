COLLINS PERLEY- Coming into Wednesday night’s action between the BFA-St. Albans Comets and the Spaulding Crimson Tide only one thing was certain; someone was going home with their first loss of the season.
The Comets seemed determined to ensure it would be the Crimson Tide with the tarnished record, as most fans hadn’t even found their seats in time for BFA’s first goal. Jodie Gratton circled behind the net and fooled everyone on the Crimson Tide with a nifty behind-the-back pass to Bri Jarvis out front. Jarvis’s shot found twine and all of a sudden it was 1-0 BFA only 34 seconds into the game.
Spaulding held off the Comets’ attack for the remainder of the first period, then took advantage of a 5-on-3 powerplay to tie the game early in the second. BFA responded with a pair of goals; one from Caroline Bliss off a rebound from Rowan Howrigan’s shot, and the other by Maddie Montagne off a feed from Sophie Zemianek. Montagne seemed to be looking for the Gordie Howe hat-trick as she followed up her goal with a penalty on the next shift, and Spaulding capitalized on the powerplay opportunity once again to make it a 3-2 game.
Molly Smith wrapped up the carousel of goals with a seeing-eye shot from the point 20 seconds later, and the Comets brought a two-goal lead into the dressing room.
The Comets were awarded their own powerplay to kick off the third period and jumped on the chance to extend their lead to three goals. This time it was Jarvis out of the corner to Smith on the point; Smith’s shot left a rebound for Gratton to tuck home.
The Crimson Tide regained a little life with a late third-period goal, but Makenna Montgomery and BFA’s defense snuffed out any hope Spaulding had at a comeback. Montgomery was steading force between the pipes for the Comets making 26 saves in the 5-3 win.
Coming into this game, BFA knew Spaulding was going to be a challenge they would have to overcome. Comets’ assistant captain Rowan Howrigan highlighted how the team was able to rise to the occasion.
“It was really fun game!” said Howrigan. “I just think we came together as a team. We all knew this was going to be a really big game and everyone focused on what they needed to do tonight.”
BFA and Spaulding showcasing the best of Vermont girls high school hockey brought up memories of a rivalry from a decade past on Wednesday night as well. For Spaulding, seeing a Howrigan as part of the Comets leadership core should come as no surprise. When the two teams last reigned supreme, Rowan Howrigan’s older sister Shanley Howrigan led the way for BFA with back-to-back shut-outs of the Crimson Tide for championship titles in 2010 and 2011.
For Comets’ coach Luke Cioffi, the Crimson Tide’s return as a powerhouse in the division was expected and he welcomed the challenge.
“There’s a lot of connections and similarities,” said Cioffi. “We knew they (Spaulding) were coming up because they’ve been good at the youth level. It’s nice to know when we go down there or they come up here it’s going to be a battle. The crowd is into it and we enjoy the experience of good hockey. Both teams represent their communities so well.”
