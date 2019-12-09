COLCHESTER — The 2019 Special Olympics Vermont Holiday Games took place on Sunday, December 8th at St. Michael’s College.
The Holiday Games brought together roughly 400 athletes from across Vermont to compete in bowling, floorball and swimming.
Local teams from Franklin County spent the day competing and enjoying the encouraging atmosphere.
Representing Franklin County were the two Franklin County Maple Leaf teams and BFA Unified (Floor Ball) team.
BFA won Gold, Franklin County Maple Leafs Team Julia won Silver, and Maple Leafs Team Lynn placed 4th in the floorball competition.
The Maple Leaf's also participated in the Swimming Competition.
The floorball and swimming competitions were held at the St. Michael's College Tarrant Recreational Center.
The Messenger Sports staff extends a heartfelt thank you to Judy Bergeron for providing the athletes with beautiful photos and the opportunity to see them in the paper!