The Collins Perley Sports Complex welcomed the Special Olympics on Saturday and Sunday, October 5th and 6th. Special needs athletes of all ages competed in sporting events and enjoyed a day full of sunshine and smiles.
At the close of the event, athletes took part in an awards ceremony designed to acknowledge the effort and excellence of the participants.
The Messenger Sports staff extends a heartfelt thank you to photographer (and mother of a very special Olympian) Judy Bergeron for sharing these beautiful photos from the day.
A collection of photographs will also be printed in Tuesday's paper.