ST. ALBANS — John Boomhover and Luke Cioffi believe there’s a place for everyone in the hockey community, and they’ve created an environment where special needs kids can participate in the ‘coolest game on earth.’
The program serves players with autism, those with physical limitations, and some with emotional difficulties.
“Each kid was an individual case,” said Boomhover, “and we couldn’t come out with one plan for the group because we had so many individual needs.”
The coaching staff included players and coaches from the BFA Comets varsity hockey team and players from the SASA Bantams, coached by Aaron Whittmore, who also has son on the special needs team.
“A lot of the kids who came to help weren’t used to dealing with someone who had a need,” said Boomhover. “It helped them to learn how to interact with people with special needs.”
Boomhover recalled the last practice of the season when the Comets came back to skate with the special needs kids.
“Some of the kids couldn’t stand up at the beginning of the year, and to see them playing the chase game with the Comets — shifting their weight and shooting on the goaltender--was fantastic,” said Boomhover.
Cioffi noted that social interaction was another boon for the special needs players.
“There were some kids who had never socialized in a team environment,” said Cioffi. “They were encouraged to get out of their comfort zones and interact with others.”
Cioffi and Boomhover noted that the program has the potential to show people that kids with special needs are special, too.
“It gives you a whole new perspective when you see a special needs kid have a meltdown in school,” said Boomhover, the father of a special needs child. “You know a lot better where they are coming from and the challenges they face.”
The coaches thanked the St. Albans community for their support of the program, especially with the donation of equipment for growing kids.
“This community has a way of providing, and many times it’s anonymous,” said Boomhover. “They just want the kids to play and have what they need.”
This year the program will be divided into a learn to skate area and a hockey skills area. Boomhover noted that putting the two groups together provides incentive.
“One kid might be learning to skate, but he’ll see a friend of his over on the other side of the rink playing hockey. When they see that their friends can do it, they know they can do it too.”
The success of the program in St. Albans, the first of its kind in Vermont, helped raise interest for programs in Barre and Burlington. The programs hope to eventually play games against each other.
The St. Albans program has developed a working relationship with American Special Hockey, headed nationally by Jenn O’Brien. ASHA organizes and promotes special hockey in the United States.
Boomhover and Cioffi traveled to Boston in September to participate in the Friendly Games. Cioffi coached Tristan Boomhover’s team.
“No one kept score; it wasn’t about winning. We have been conditioned that we have to win something,” said Cioffi, “but with special needs hockey, you’re winning those experiences whether it’s on or off the ice.”
The special needs coaches in St. Albans have their eyes on Binghamton, NY, where they hope to take their team to a special needs hockey tournament at the end of January.
The tournament would provide the special needs kids and their parents the chance to get a taste of travel hockey.
“We want the kids to have fun,” said Boomhover. “We want them to leave the ice wanting to come back!”
The kids in the St. Albans program are having a very good time, and it’s opened up big and small experiences for all of them.
Cioffi shared about one special needs skater who asked his parents if he could wear his jersey to school.
“He told them he had a big practice that day,” said Cioffi, “and now he had a hockey jersey to wear to school just like the other kids.”
Tristan Boomhover was able to join the SASA Peewee team that won the state championship last year.
“Every kid on that team respected him for being out there, and he gave his all every time,” said Cioffi. “The coaches appreciated him and it was a great experience.”
Boomhover shared a memorable experience he had while working with the budding program in Chittenden County.
One boy who was nonverbal and only communicated with others by touching their faces, came to skate.
Tristan Boomhover came to a practice and helped with the nonverbal child. When the nonverbal child’s mother learned that Tristan was also autistic, she began to cry.
“She looked at Tristan and said to another parent, ‘You mean my son could be like that? I now believe that my son can achieve something in life.’”
“The program is about so much more than the game,” said Boomhover. “It’s showing people what these kids are capable of and that they deserve a chance to play and be happy like any other kid.”
The special needs hockey program is open to special needs kids aged five to adult form anywhere in Vermont. No experience is necessary. The program runs from October to January and folks are welcome to join any time.
Kids can try the program for free, including free equipment, and pay only when they decide to stay. The fee, a flat $150, covers the rink fee.
To learn more about the program visit http://tiny.cc/sasaspecialhockey