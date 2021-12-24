ST. ALBANS - The BFA ST. Albans Comets basketball team hosted the Spaulding Crimson tide on Thursday, Dec. 23, falling 49-32. The Crimson Tide held the Comets scoreless in the first quarter, but that didn't keep BFA St. Albans from fighting throughout Thursday's matchup.
Ella Reynolds started the scoring in the second quarter for the Comets, dropping in a post layup, with a defender challenging. With that spark, the Comets continued to score with fast-break layups, going on a 6-0 run, led by Reynolds, Kalli Tabor, and Allie Bushey.
As the second half came to a close, the Comets clawed their way back into the game; good drives and post-play got them within single digits, ending the half down 14-23. The Comets' struggles seemed to resurge through the third quarter, as Spaulding dropped multiple threes and had successful drives to the hoop.
Halfway through the fourth quarter, the Comets picked up the intensity, full-court pressing and forcing turnovers. Threes from Ruby Dasaro and Allie Bushey gave the Comets some life, sparking a late-game rally that just fell short.
Comets' Coach Paul LaFountain, spoke of the intensity shift in the fourth quarter, "It'd be great if we started the first quarter like that. I think one of the biggest things here is confidence. Nine of these players have had no varsity experience coming into this year."
Coach Paul LaFountain spoke of Tabor's contributions, "Kelly came off the bench and did a phenomenal job. She scored a couple of baskets around the hoop. Also just her physicality, she doesn't back down from anyone."
Comet scoring leaders: Ella Reynolds (10), Ruby Dasaro (8), Allie Bushey (6), Kalli Tabor (4)
