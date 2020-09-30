SWANTON — The MVU field hockey team and their new coach, Mel Hurlbut, got the season started at MVU Wednesday afternoon.
Hurlbut’s squad faced off against Spaulding in the opener, and they would prove to be a tough opponent in a game that saw good chances at both ends of the field.
The first quarter ended scoreless, but it wouldn’t last very long as Spaulding’s Hannah King would break the tie on a rush play 34 seconds into the second.
MVU would push hard for the rest of the quarter keeping the majority of play in the Spaulding end, but they were unable to break through the Spaulding defense.
After some big stops by MVU’s goalkeeper, Kali Favreau-Ward, in the third, MVU went into the final frame with some momentum on their side.
Roughly three minutes into the fourth quarter, MVU’s Rhianna Sweeny would win a battle in front of Spaulding’s net and pass the ball to Natalee Harvey who would get the ball to the net.
Bella Bigelow and Harvey pounced on the rebound, and after a net-front battle, Harvey would eventually will the ball over the line, to score her first goal of the year and tie up the game.
Spaulding’s King was determined to break the tie with five minutes remaining and scored her second goal of the game on a breakaway.
Despite MVU pushing hard for the last few minutes of the game, King’s second goal would prove to be the deciding factor as Spaulding took the game 2-1.
Despite being disappointed with the score, Hurlbut was proud of the growth she has seen from her squad since the start of preseason.
“I’m bringing tactics to these girls they’ve just never heard of before; this being their first game, the amount of things they’ve already put into their game is honestly incredible.”
Hurlbut played D1 field hockey for UMass Amherst and looks to bring her knowledge of the game to the MVU team this year.
“A lot players who have skills to be in a certain position on the field have always seen themselves in a different one, and we’ve now put them somewhere where they are settling into that (new) position, and it’s been beautiful watching them flourish,” said Hurlbut.
With the growth shown throughout the first game, Hurlbut is optimistic about the season going forward, “The opportunities are endless, we have so much potential and that was just shown in that last quarter.”