The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites hosted the Spaulding Crimson Tide on Monday, May 9, falling 9-7. The game remained scoreless until the third when both teams tallied five runs. The teams were tied again at the bottom of the fifth, but Spaulding scratched out a run in the sixth and seventh for the win.
Matt Gonyeau threw four innings for the Bobwhites, allowing 4 hits, 3 walks, and 4 strikeouts. Peyton Graham threw three innings, allowing five hits and striking out 4.
The Bobwhites were led by Seneca Durocher with 2 hits and 1 RBI, Matt Gonyeau with 1 hit and 1 RBI, and Aiden Savoy with 1 hit and 2 RBI.
The Bobwhites host Rice on Thursday, May 12 at 4:30 at Collins Perley.
Thank you, Vickie Gratton, for the photo gallery!
