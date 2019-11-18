CASTELTON — The 19th annual matchup between Vermont’s top senior high school football players kicked off at David Wolk Stadium at Castleton University on Saturday afternoon.
The South all-stars took control early and never looked back, as they came away victorious 47-9 over the North all-stars.
The North’s offense struggled early against a dominant South defense, turning the ball over for two South touchdowns.
Trailing 20-0, the North was able to punch a touchdown in with less than a minute left in the first half, but the South struck quickly afterward on a touchdown of their own to extend their lead to 27-7 going into halftime.
The second half was highlighted by great quarterback play by the South, both passing and running the ball, as well as a South defense that made big play after big play keeping the North offense at a standstill.