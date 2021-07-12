Sophie Zemianek has set herself apart as a fierce competitor on the ice. Zemianek plays for the BFA St. Albans Comets during the high school season. In the summer, she's played for MVU, but this year she played for both teams!
How did you end up playing for both the MVU and BFA St. Albans summer hockey teams? In the past, BFA hasn't had a summer team, so the MVU parents have asked me if I'd play for them. I committed to MVU this year, and then BFA fielded a team. My teammates wanted me to play with them, too. I told them that if BFA played MVU, I'd have to play for MVU, since I committed to them first!
Did you know the MVU girls before you joined the summer team? No, I still don't know a lot of the girls. We have a pretty big team; they show up, and they're ready to play. It's a great environment, and they love to have me. It's been fun to play with them.
Most of the girls are first-year freshmen, and they're quite the crew. They're very willing to learn and put themselves out there to help the team succeed.
What do you love about summer hockey? Everyone knows me as a tough defenseman in the high school season. In summer, I play summer hockey as a forward. I get to work on different skills and see the ice from a different perspective. It helps me recognize what offensive players are seeing and allows me to adjust my skills to that. It helps us become stronger skaters to skate against one another.
Do you play back-to-back games on most days? Yes, it's incredibly difficult. I play the first game, switch my jersey, and have about ten minutes while the Zamboni does the ice. I'm starting to adjust to it, and it's getting easier. We have two lines for BFA and three for MVU, so you don't sit that much.
Has anything made you laugh? When we played BFA, they beat us, but it was a game that was fun to play. The BFA girls were joking that when I was on the ice, they were going to ask to sit! When I got the puck, they'd all jump me.
Why should someone play summer hockey? It's a great way to further your skills--more ice time, more touches on the puck, and shots on net. There's no championship to lose, and I see a lot of girls come out of their shells in summer hockey. It's a great environment. People are there to have fun and play some hockey!
If coach Rouleau and coach Cioffi are reading this, they should give me a shot at forward this year; I think they'd be surprised!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.