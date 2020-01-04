ST. ALBANS — Sophie Zemianek caught the eye of the Messenger Sports team with her performance during the holiday week.
Zemianek earned a hat trick on December 21st, a rarity for a defensive player. The following weekend in Hanover, NH, Zemianek scored a goal and had an assist in the Comet’s game against Hanover.
The Comets faced in-state rival Essex in the Hanover tournament on Saturday, and Zemianek netted a goal in the Comet’s 2-0 win over the Hornets.
“Sophie’s contributions this past weekend against Essex and Hanover in my mind displayed her capabilities very well!” said Comet head coach Luke Cioffi.
“Sophie is simply an awesome individual with a passion for hockey and life!” said Cioffi. “We get to enjoy her positive contributions to our community in the halls of BFA and at the Complex.”
Zemianek, a sophomore at BFA St. Albans, was named an assistant captain for the Comets this season.
“She puts in one hundred percent effort in everything she does. As a young player on our team, she has gathered the support of her teammates and coaching staff,” said Cioffi.
“Her ability to communicate with her peers and coaches makes her a great choice as a captain.”
“Sophie is extremely coachable,” said Cioffi. “She’s always finding ways to improve her game, whether talking with her teammates, working with coaches to improve skills and strategy, or getting in off-ice workout to build strength.
“Sophie shares her love of the game with everybody on the team. Her relentless work ethic, positive attitude, and willingness to learn is always on display every day!”
Jeff Rouleau, assistant coach of the Comets, also spoke highly of Zemianek.
“She has poise under pressure, she is unflappable, and she is willing to take on any challenge. She is a role model for the veteran as well as newer team members.”
Zemianek, who played for the Comets as a freshman, enjoys the early season tournament.
“The Hanover tournament is a Comet tradition,” said Zemianek, “and the last three years we’ve won the tournament.”
“It’s a good way to kick off the season and bond as a team. We room with each other and spend a lot of team time together.”
After falling to the Hornets in the state championship game last season, the Comets were hungry for a win when they were matched up on Saturday.
“We watched Essex win their game, and we knew we’d be facing them,” said Zemianek. “That really brought everybody up, and we were so ready to play them.”
“Everyone was so positive and energized and ready to go. We were making the passes and moving our feet,” said Zemianek.
“Essex is always a big rival, and this game set the tone for the year,” said Zemianek. “We saw what we needed to do to play better against our biggest competition.”
Zemianek was able to net one of the two goals against the rival Hornets.
“Coach Rouleau has been talking to me game about seeing who I was on the ice with and visualizing the plays,” said Zemianek. “The puck was on my stick, I saw the space, and I knew I had the opportunity to score.
“I took the puck down the boards, was pinched by a defender, made the cutback move we’ve been working on, placed the puck on the top corner of the goalie, and finished. It was a great feeling.”
Zemianek scored her goal against Hanover earlier in the tournament on a penalty kill.
“I used the cutback that our coaches have been enforcing all year, and I slipped the puck five-hole,” said Zemianek.
When asked about the assist in that game, Zemianek spoke wisely.
“It’s good to help the team out and have everyone contribute. It’s never about one person.”
Being a Comet has been something Zemianek has truly enjoyed.
“When I got to high school, Coach Cioffi and Coach Rouleau really helped me enjoy the game,” said Zemianek. “They listen to each player and help them be the best they can be.”
“They show us how the Comets have done things, and they keep the traditions and the positive spirit with the team.”
Zemianek is the third in her family to don a BFA hockey jersey.
“I’ve always been on defense. It’s a family thing,” said Zemianek. “My older brothers Luke and Jacob, were defenders for BFA. They taught me so much about hockey and want me to be the best I can be.”
Zemianek thanked her Comet teammates who have also been a big part of her success.
“Hailey Savage and Meghan Connor have been incredible role models for me the past two years,” said Zemianek. “They’ve really shown me the best way to be a Comet--working hard and having fun at the same time.”