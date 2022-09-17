On Friday, September 16, the Enosburg Hornets girls' varsity volleyball team hosted the Solons of Montpelier High School visited. In a very close and competitive match, the Solons eked out a 3-2 victory (25-11, 20-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-12).
EFHS Stat highlights:
Addison Barbeau: 2 assists
Camryn Benoit: 3 aces, 6 digs
Makenna Lovelette: 11 kills, 2 aces
Montannah Ovitt: 3 kills, 1 dig
Lilly Robtoy: 5 aces, 19 assists, 4 digs, 1 block
Sadie Shantie: 7 kills, 1 block
Melody Tracy: 3 kills, 3 aces
Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy: “I thought we had this one tonight. Montpelier had a tough time generating an attack against us, but we couldn't take advantage of all the free balls. We were missing Erica (Goodhue) tonight, and it made some changes in our lineup that we had a tough time adjusting to. However, we did a lot of things well, and it was our best effort to date. Everyone made a positive contribution tonight.”
