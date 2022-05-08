After a back and forth game between the visiting Solons from Montpelier and the hosting Fairfax Bullets, it was the Solons who came away with a closely contested 9-7 win in varsity Girls Ultimate action.
Montpelier scored the games opening point, which was followed by two from Fairfax. Montpelier then went on to take five of the next six points, inspired by the passing of Kasi McCann’s six assists.
Fairfax responded through points from Kam Taylor, one that brought the halftime deficit back to just two. In the second half Fairfax would chase the game, and found themselves down three with ten minutes left.
Over those ten final minutes Fairfax put forth a monumental effort to gain back two points, the final coming in the last minute. Taylor found teammate Reagan Eastman in the front corner end zone to force a final point. Unfortunately for Fairfax, Montpelier would find the last point of the game, and the win.
Fairfax drops to 1-3 on the season, with a matchup against South Burlington in store for Tuesday
