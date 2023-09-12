ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites soccer team hosted the defending D2 state champions, the Montpelier Solons for senior night on Tuesday, Sept. 12, taking a 3-0 loss to the visiting team in a hard-fought and physical contest.
BFA-St. Albans recognized seniors Will Hughes, Logan Swainbank, Joshua Lewis-Andrews, Jack Pare, Brady Cutting, Jack Curry, Isaac Rabtoy, Tomas Zemianek, and Greg Erickson.
Montpelier struck first on a goal by Josiah Philips in the first 10 minutes of the match. A second Solon goal soared into the Bobwhites' net at 12:04, once again off the foot of Philips.
The Bobwhites' regrouped as the first half progressed, making several deep drives into Solon territory, but Montpelier defenders rebuffed the attacks.
Bobwhite goalie Hayden Crowe-McManus stood tall in the final minute and a half of the first, corralling a direct kick and denying the Solons a third goal.
The Bobwhites had an opportunity to halve the deficit on a direct kick, but the ball sailed just wide of the net.
Owen Lathrop tacked on the third and final goal for the Solons midway through the second half.
