On Friday, September 17, the Enosburg Hornets girls volleyball teams traveled to Montpelier. In the opening junior varsity match, the Hornets took the first set, but the Solons won the match 2-1 (12-25, 25-12, 15-11).
In a very competitive match, Montpelier won the varsity match 3-0 (25-20, 29-27, 25-18). For the Hornets, Lilly Robtoy recorded 2 kills, 3 assists, and 12 digs. Mersadies Shantie added 2 blocks, 2 assists, and 2 kills of her own. Erica Goodhue contributed 2 kills and a dig. Makenna Lovelette tallied 2 aces and 4 digs. Melody Tracy added a kill and an assist to a strong serving game including 2 aces. Selina Lawyer also had a strong serving game with 2 aces, while defensive specialist Camryn Benoit had 3 digs, and Lily Provencher added 2 digs.
The EFHS girls (0-4) host Burlington High School on Wednesday.
Thank you Heather Lovelette for the beautiful photo gallery!
