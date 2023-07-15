The 10/12 Little League softball teams competing in the District 3 tournament in Swanton received Ben & Jerry’s ice cream after being eliminated from the tournament thanks to Mike Stenta and Ben & Jerry’s. Stenta extended thanks to Swanton Recreation for providing a freezer to keep the sweet treat cool during the games played in the hot weather. The Champlain 10/12 All-Stars also received a pint after winning the tournament on July 12. 

