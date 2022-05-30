Softball D1
No. 1 BFA St. Albans Comets: earned a bye in the first round and will play on June 3 at 4 pm at Collins Perley.
No. 3 Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds: earned a bye in the first round and will play on June 3 at MVU at 4 pm.
D2
No. 3 Enosburg Hornets vs. No. 14 Rice Memorial on Jun 1 at Enosburg at 4 pm.
D3
No. 4 BFA Fairfax vs. No. 13 White River Valley at BFA-Fairfax on June 1 at 4 pm.
D4
No. 6 Richford will travel to No. 3 Blue Mountain on June 3 at 4 pm.
