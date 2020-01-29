ST. ALBANS — Kam Dunsmore of BFA St. Albans recently attended the All American Ceremony and Reception in Baltimore, MD, on Saturday, January 18th at the Baltimore Convention Center.
Dunsmore was one of 79 boys and 50 girls from high schools across the country to be recognized as All American Soccer Athletes.
Heather and Brian Dunsmore, Kam's parents, his sister, and grandmother Bette Dunsmore traveled to Baltimore to celebrate.
"It was a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Dunsmore," and it was really good for my family as well. My grandmother was excited to go, and it meant a lot to see her smile like she did."
Dunsmore is one of only a few Vermont athletes to receive the honor.
"I was glad to be able to go and have the opportunity to represent the school with my family," said Dunsmore, "and it's something I'll remember for the rest of my life. I want to thank my friends, family, and all those who support me."
Dunsmore encouraged others to work toward their goals.
"It's great to get rewarded for the hard work," said Dunsmore, "but even if you don't get this kind of an award, when you work hard, you're living your life to the fullest potential, and being your true self is always the best feeling to have."
Dunsmore, who has excelled at the division I varsity level at BFA, was grateful for the award.
"I was talking to Mr. Marlow, and he was talking about all the hard work I've put in. I told him that I didn't work hard for the awards," said Dunsmore.
"He agreed that made sense and told me that the hard work is just who I was, and it's given me an amazing opportunity. He encouraged me to take it in and use it as more fuel to work harder and put in more work."
Brian Dunsmore, Kam's father, spoke on behalf of the Dunsmore family.
"We are extremely proud of what Kam has accomplished both on and off the field! He is a hard-working, intelligent, caring, disciplined, strong, gifted, humble, and enthusiastic person!
"He's had parents, grandparents, and siblings that pushed him to do his very best but, more importantly, love, care and support him.
"He's had great coaches, awesome teachers, amazing mentors, quality teammates, good friends, and hard playing opponents. When you put all these together, you have the makings of a wonderful son and a top-notch All American!"