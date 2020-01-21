SWANTON — On Saturday evening, the Thunderdome traded its basketball shoes for glitter and grace as MVU hosted a dance competition for the second year in a row.
“It’s an honor to host such an amazing event and bring together such a talented bunch of kids,” said MVU dance coach Christina Devost. “These kids are so supportive of one another regardless of the competition aspect.”
The dancers were, indeed, very supportive of each other. Before and after each performance, dancers in the bleachers cheered loudly.
Dancers from Lamoille Union, North Country, Richford, Mount Mansfield Union, South Burlington, BFA St. Albans, and MVU took turns showing off the skills they’ve been honing this season.
Richford’s hip hop team, clad in black with buffalo plaid accents, put on the first varsity hip hop performance of the evening.
Madison Barbour and Nicole Cunningham spoke for the Richford team.
“Everyone is super supportive when you’re dancing, and that takes the nerves away,” said Barbour.
“It boosts your confidence when the other dancers are cheering for you,” agreed Cunningham.
BFA St. Albans, decked out in green and gold outfits accented with glitter, performed their hip hop routine before the intermission.
Melanie Dubie and Reilly Babinski, both dancing through minor injuries, spoke for BFA.
“I was a little nervous that my injured ankle would impact my performance,” said Dubie, “but I felt I still did a pretty good job.”
“I felt ready because I know that even if we make a mistake, as long as we don’t show it, but we go out and have fun, it will still look fine,” said Babinski.
MVU, in classic black with blue sequin accents, also took the floor for their hip hop routine before the intermission.
The MVU dance team is small and young this season, but they are eager to perform.
“At first, you go completely blank, but then you focus on the music, and you start to dance,” said Kylie Begnoche, smiling. “It just comes naturally, and you have fun with it.”
“It’s new, and it’s really exciting,” said Ashton Martell. “It’s an experience to discover what you can do as a person.”
Jazz
1st place Mt. Mansfield
2nd place Lamoille
3rd place South Burlington
Pom
1st place South Burlington
2nd place Richford
Hip hop
1st place Lamoille
2nd place Mt. Mansfield
3rd place BFA St. Albans