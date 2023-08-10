Long after Vermont's ski slopes are bare, ski coach Rob Engelken gives local ski racers from the Smuggler's Notch Ski and Snowboard School some midsummer racing on the slopes of Mt. Hood in Oregon.
This summer, athletes left for Engelken's annual Mt. Hood ski camp on July 22, returning on August 1 after nine days of high-speed adventure.
The athletes ranged in age from 12 to 22 and included members of the Smuggler's Notch Ski School and a University of Vermont ski racer from Berkshire, VT, Cole Palchak, who may be getting some World Cup races this winter.
Q&A with Rob Engelken
Why do you enjoy providing your Smugg's athletes with a trip to Mt. Hood? I've been coaching ski racing for 40 years; I've always tried to provide an avenue for the average athlete to excel at this sport without breaking the bank; it's a super expensive sport, especially when you get into specialized academies, and I'm grateful to provide an alternative. With the trip to Mt. Hood, I can give athletes the equivalent of over a month's worth of winter training in nine days.
Who helped you with the skiers at Mt. Hood? My son Taber and his girlfriend Jill Barile, who coach at Mount Mansfield Academy, drove out to help coach. We also had a couple of Smugg's parents-Mike and Sam Previs-who were a big help with logistics and on the mountain. Cole also filled in and helped, which was great; it was a great team effort.
What does a day on the mountain look like? We're usually up at 5 a.m., out the door at 6:02, and on the mountain by 7 a.m. We're on the mountain until noon, and we get in about 20 training runs a day. We go back to base camp for snacks and an hour of downtime in the afternoon. Some tune skis and do odds and ends, and then every day at 2 p.m., we go for a hike, swim, white water rafting, or some other outdoor activity. Dinner is at 6 p.m., we have 6:45 video sessions, followed by a team meeting and tuning equipment, quiet time at 8:30, and lights out at 9 p.m.
What would you say about this year's group? We had a smaller crew than usual, but it was a super-focused and intense group. They're high-level racers, even at the younger levels. Throughout the camp, they worked so hard, and it would have been easy for them to have lost focus or been too tired, but they were working so hard right to the last run on the final day.
How can aspiring skiers get involved with the Smugg's program and the trip to Mt. Hood? Registration opens now through October at all age levels for anyone who wants to learn about ski racing and get better; we have a lot of fun doing it. It's not just going around gates--we do woods skiing, big mountain skiing, and race training. What they get out of it is also about life lessons and becoming a better person.
What do ski racers love about Rob Engelken’s Mt. Hood Ski Camp?
Parker Seitzer, age 16
Some of my favorite ski memories come from Mt. Hood because I grew up skiing there. When I revisit Oregon for summer skiing I enjoy Rob’s camp because we’re a close team, which allows for a perfect balance of fun and seriousness. The breeze while downloading daily with an exquisite view was my favorite part of the trip along with afternoon activities, Government Camp, and skiing.
Chloe Avery, age 16: Our team trip to Mt. Hood is my favorite time of the year because it’s filled with the best memories with the best people! There are always new adventures every year, and it’s fun to explore places that are geographically different from Vermont!
Magnus Riggs, age 16: The trip to Mt. Hood this summer was probably the best it’s ever been. The athletes and coaches who went were fun to be around and fun to work with. The natural beauty of Mt. Hood is awe inspiring to say the least, and I loved the intensity of the skiing and learning coupled with the exciting activities that followed it.
Madalynn Wright, age 13: Every morning I could see Mt. Hood from the edge of my bed. Then an hour and a half later, I was training there. It’s amazing when you have worked/trained so hard and you feel all your work come together. I love going to Mt. Hood for skiing, the incredible views, and making memories I'll never forget.
Grant Montgomery, age 14: My highlights were white water rafting and cliff jumping. Coaching input from and training with Cole Palchak left the biggest impression on me.
Harper Previs, age 13: I’m a second year U14 and have been going to Rob’s Mt. Hood camp for the last three years. I find the camp such a cool experience because it doesn’t just help me improve my skiing, but it also helps me with other life skills like time management and independence. It’s making me look forward to this year's fall training camp and season.
August Previs, age 11: I’m a second year U12. This year at Mt. Hood I feel like I really improved my skiing thanks to my coaches. This is my third summer, and I feel like I made the most progress this year. It’s always super fun and cool to be with my SNSC teammates.
