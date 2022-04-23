Weather Alert

...Fire Weather Concerns Across Vermont This Afternoon... A significantly dry air mass will become established across Vermont and northern New York today with minimum relative humidity values dropping into the 15 to 25 percent range by midday, especially across the southern Connecticut River Valley. These dry conditions will allow for fine fuels, such as dead grass and leaf litter, to completely dry out. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Despite the light winds, fires could quickly grow and get out of control due to how dry the air will be this afternoon. Contact your local fire warden regarding any open burning today, and if you observe any fires, please report them to the fire department.