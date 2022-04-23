SWANTON - The MVU Thunderbirds opened the season with a 4-1 win over the visiting Mount Abraham Eagles on Saturday, April 23. MVU senior Alexandra Brouillette pitched a complete game for the Thunderbirds, striking out 16 Eagle batters.
Abigail Paquette's single gave MVU their first base runner in the bottom of the second. Allison Stetson put down a perfect bunt, beating the throw to first and advancing Paquette to second. Eleanor Maguire's bunt advanced Plaquette to third; Molly Gagne's sac bunt scored Pauquette, giving MVU a 1-0 lead.
The Thunderbirds quickly retired Eagle batters in the top of the third and went on to have their best offensive inning. Abigail Raleigh got things going offensively, beating out a bunt. Molly Gagne's single plated Raliegh and Paquette's single brought Gagne home, giving the Thunderbirds a 4-0 advantage after three.
Brouillette earned three quick strikeouts in the top of the fourth. Madison Guyette hit a two-out single and eventually stole second, but MVU wasn't able to plate the runner.
Mount Abe threatened in the top of the fifth, hitting a double and a single and eventually scoring a run on a fielder's choice. A flyout to Kerri Campbell and a strikeout left two batters stranded.
Brouillette closed the game, striking out three in the top of the seventh and securing a win in the first game of the 2022 season.
Brouillette spoke of her first outing: "I felt very good and very confident. My pitches were working well."
When asked about what she's looking forward to in her senior season, Brouillette spoke with a team-centric view: "We have a great team this year, and we've really bonded. I'm looking forward to seeing how far we can go."
Guyette, who had several excellent plays at second, was glad to get on the field: "We've been working really hard in the gym, but coming out on the field is so much better. The energy from this team is nice. I feel like this team is a family, and we all help each other."
MVU head coach Jay Hartman took a seat on the bleachers to give a rundown of the game.
"It was good to get the first game in; the first game is always special every year, and today is no different."
Hartman spoke of Brouillette's success in the circle and the work of sophomore catcher Ashlyn Duprey: "That was a great opener for Alex. She was in control the whole way. And Ashlyn did a great job behind the plate; she works hard and receives the ball well."
Hartman spoke of the team's offense: "We put the ball in play well in the second and the third. The short ball was important for us, and we were very pleased with some of the bunts we could put down. We also ran the bases well."
Hartman's thoughtful response on this year's team resounded with the experience and knowledge gained from decades of coaching.
"I was really pleased overall with our performance from top to bottom. Now we continue to work on what we do well and work on the things we need to do to get better. This is a group that shows up when they need to show up. It will be our job to provide them all with opportunities to contribute and help them locate where the pieces of the puzzle fit together in order for the picture to be the best one possible," said Hartman.
"This is the beginning of a steady progression; moving forward, our goal is to get to Castleton for the last game of the year, as it always has been. anything less than that, and we're selling ourselves short."
