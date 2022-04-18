LYNDONVILLE - St. Albans native and wooden bat creator Skyler Bushey had one of life's 'too good to pass up' opportunities come his way this year. Northern Vermont University-Lyndon baseball coach Reece Tanguay invited him to play for the Hornets this spring. He decided to accept.
Q&A with Skyler Bushey
What inspired the enrollment to NVU Lyndon to compete on the baseball team? Reece, the head coach, has been a longtime friend, and he's asked me to come several times. It was partially a joke, but I decided to try it out this summer.
After a lengthy break from academic pursuits, how was the college transition? It was wild. I usually spend the winter in Florida, but I had to come here to freezing Lyndonville. I haven't gone to a class for ten years, so I had to get back to that. I'm learning everything, meeting new people, and having a good time. It's almost like a baseball vacation.
Did you enjoy the team trip to Florida? We played nine games in a week in Florida with the Russ Matt Tournament. That was fun and hectic, and the top 25 teams in D3 were there. We quickly realized what we needed to do to get better.
Have you had any games that stand out? I hit my first home run at UMass Boston. Their field dimensions are like Fenway, and I hit it over their little 'Green Monster,' which was fun.
Have you liked playing on so many different fields? The Florida fields were cool, and the turf fields up here are cool. Our first game in Florida was played at an old Major League spring training field at Chain of Lakes Park. I liked the UMass Boston field; it was a nice field and a cool location.
What are your goals for the season? The first goal is to win the North Atlantic Conference. Second, I'd like to play my best baseball personally and be the best player in the NAC.
What positions have you been playing? I've been playing third, first, and some outfield. I've had to catch; I'm up for whatever, but it's mostly infield.
What's it like attending college as an older student? It's a unique situation, and I feel like, in the beginning, I was getting to know the ropes. I'm a freshman, but I'm older. I feel like the guys do respect me and my opinion. We practice every day, and I feel like it's helping me hone my skills.
On the field, I haven't felt outmatched by anyone, and I feel comfortable on the field and hitting. I don't care who's throwing; I feel like I can hit anybody. I've been playing high-level baseball all my life, and I'm comfortable with it.
I feel like I'm going through a unique experience compared to most who play college baseball. The best part? I'm playing more baseball. I was laughing with Reece on third base, and I was talking about how wild it was to be out playing ball with him in the middle of March. Baseball is baseball, and I'm happy to play in a new capacity. I can check college baseball off the resume.
Can you tell us about your nickname? We've got guys from Florida and California, and many are Spanish-speaking. They've nicknamed me the 'Rooster.' In Spanish, they're yelling out 'El Pollo Loco,' the crazy chicken. It's a loud, fun dugout experience with a fun bunch.
Would you have seen yourself doing this when you were a kid? Reece and I were joking about this the other day. I didn't plan this out; it just came at the right time. Most people don't go to college on a whim to play baseball, but it's been fun. It's in my off-season of work, so I just did it. It's a wild story, and I know it's kind of strange, so I'm just trying to live it and make whatever good stories and memories I can.
