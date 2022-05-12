The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites held the Rice Green Knights scoreless for five innings on Thursday, May 5, while holding a three run lead. Rice rallied in the sixth, scoring six runs and tacking on a seventh to win the game 7-3 in seven innings.
Seneca Durocher got the start for the Bobwhites, going 5.2 innings and allowing 3 hits, 6 runs, 2 walks, and striking out 9. Peyton Graham entered the game in the fifth inning, throwing 1.1 innings, allowing 3 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, and striking out 2 batters.
The Bobwhites' offense included hits from Joey Nachaczewski, Seneca Durocher, Matt Gonyeau, Andrew Lovejoy, Aiden Savoy, Charlie Yates, and Isaac Gratton. Zach Smith (1), and Issac Gratton (2) each had RBIs for the Bobwhites.
