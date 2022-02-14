The BFA-St. Albans Comets put together a complete team effort for a 6-0 shutout of the South Burlington Wolves on Monday afternoon. It was the sixteenth win of the season for BFA and it was only fitting that Reese Clayton, who sports 16 as her jersey number, scored both the opening and game-winning goal for the Comets.
Clayton’s goal came just under six minutes into the opening frame on the powerplay. Rowan Howrigan’s shot from the point generated a rebound in front of the Wolves’ net and Clayton proved once again why she has established herself as a net-front presence on the powerplay with a quick chip of the puck. Clayton summed up the play following the game.
“It was a powerplay goal if I recall, right?” asked Clayton, who has scored enough similar goals this season that they must be starting to blend together. “I’m always back net and it either comes from Rowan (Howrigan) or Rachel (Needleman). I usually bang it in whether it looks like it’s going in or not.”
The Comets next goal came from Sophie Zemianek, again on the powerplay, just 19 seconds later. Jodie Gratton entered South Burlington’s zone with possession and made a drop pass for Zemianek who fired it home with a wrist shot from the point. The Comets kept up the intensity in the early stages of the second period and were rewarded for their efforts. Zemianek connected with Grace Fraties on a cross-zone pass and Fraties had time to pick a corner on South Burlington’s Amber Rousseau to make it a 3-0 game.
The fourth Comets strike came again on the powerplay off a long bomb from Molly Smith, with assists from Jodie Gratton and Zemianek. BFA notched another pair of goals in the third period just to keep the game consistent. Gratton scored the first of the pair on the powerplay after taking a lap around the Wolves’ zone and Zemianek capped off the scoring with a final powerplay goal, her second of the afternoon. Zemianek assisted Gratton and Bri Jarvis assisted Zemianek on the final goals. Erin Jackson backstopped BFA, making 16 saves on 16 shots for the shutout.
There were plenty of good things going on for BFA in the game against South Burlington; Jackson picked up her second shut-out of the season, Zemianek had a five-point night, and the Comets picked up their sixteenth win of the season. Perhaps most impressive of all was BFA’s ability to roll out line after line against the Wolves to keep them on the back foot.
“It’s a nice problem to have,” said Comets’ coach Luke Cioffi on the depth of BFA’s roster this season. “We have a lot of kids that can go out there and just do what you ask of them every day. It’s been fun to see them grow like that.”
BFA now has just three games remaining on the regular-season schedule and Clayton spoke to the team’s focus heading into the remainder of the season.
“I think it’s just keeping our urgency,” said Clayton. “It’s the hardest part of the season before playoffs. It’s easy to get tired, and the big word is ‘urgency’ around the locker room. That and to have good juju.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.