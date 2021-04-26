It's always fun to look through the weekend's photos and select a few that stood out. I hope you enjoy these as much as we did! Thank you to all the photographers who helped us highlight our athletes this weekend!
featured
Six photos we loved from this weekend's games with MVU, BFA St. Albans, BFA Fairfax, Enosburg, and Richford
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Tags
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our morning newsletter
Our Messenger Today newsletter gets you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
-
BFA St. Albans track and field compete at Twighlight Distance Event; BFA runners earn top ten spots on BFA All-Time list
-
BFA St. Albans track and field athletes set personal bests, qualify for states win events at MMU meet
-
Francis & Elaine L’Esperance
-
Local legend and former Miss Vermont Annalou Kittell to celebrate age 90 with a parade
-
Franklin County Sheriff's Department gears up to cover St. Albans Town
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS ACROSS VERMONT THIS AFTERNOON... The combination of dry and windy conditions will bring fire weather concerns to much of Vermont this afternoon. Expect northwest wind gusts in the 25 to 35 mph range and afternoon relative humidity values in the 20 to 30 percent range. Rainfall was observed over the area in the past 24 hours, but amounts were generally light. As a result, the dry and windy conditions will help dry out fuel sources such as grass, brush, and twigs. If any fires were to start, the weather and fuel conditions could cause the fires to quickly get out of control and be difficult to contain. Winds will not be as strong on Tuesday, but dry conditions will persist and fire weather concerns may still exist. Remember any open burning requires a burn permit. Be sure to consult with your local Fire Warden, especially given the fire weather concerns for this afternoon and possibly again on Tuesday.
Currently in St. Albans
36°F
Cloudy
36°F / 31°F
12 PM
38°F
1 PM
40°F
2 PM
42°F
3 PM
46°F
4 PM
48°F
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
Business & Service Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2021 Saint Albans Messenger, 281 North Main Street Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.