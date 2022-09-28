ENOSBURG - On Tuesday afternoon the Enosburg Hornets hosted the Craftsbury Chargers, surging to an impressive 10-0 win. The Hornets got off to an early lead and never looked back- by the time the dust had settled six different Hornets found their way onto the scoresheet.
Enosburg’s first goal was scored by Peter Stiebris followed by a Landon Paulson strike for a quick two-goal lead in the opening 20 minutes. Following a short break, Danny Antillon scored his first of the game to make 3-0 Hornets, then Paulson won a 1v1 one battle to notch his second of the game with five minutes to go before the halftime break.
The Hornets broke out for a wild third quarter in that saw their lead double. Paulson picked up where he left off in the first half by cleaning up a rebound with his chest to complete the hattrick. Just minutes later, Paulson had a look for a fourth goal after finding open space in Craftsbury’s 18; his shot was turned away but Antillon was able to clean up the rebound.
Freshman Wilder Howell was next on the board with his first goal of the evening making it 7-0 Hornets, then Antillon matched Paulson with a hattrick of his own via a slide tackle. Issac Paloubet set up Paulson’s fourth goal with a beautiful cross early in the fourth quarter and Ian Ross found the net with a long shot from outside the 18 for Enosburg’s tenth and final goal.
While the non-league game was not as competitive for the Hornets as the coming games on their schedule will be, coach Randy Swainbank was appreciative of being able to give his roster ample playing time.
“Everybody got good playing time,” said Swainbank. “I thought we moved the ball a lot better in the second half. In the first half everybody was just trying to go straight to goal, second half we worked it around a little better. I think we did a better job with that and with finishing in particular.”
Enosburg will look to retain their scoring touch as they travel down to Plainfield to face off with the Twinfield Trojans on Friday, September 30.
Game Stats: Landon Paulson (4G, 4A), Danny Antilles (3G, 3A), Peter Stiebris (1G), Wilder Howell (1G), Ian Ross (1G), Issac Peboubet (1A)
