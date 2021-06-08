We've got six Franklin County teams competing in the semifinal round of the 2021 spring playoff season today and tomorrow! We're so glad to see our county teams going deep into the playoffs, especially after many of these athletes lost a playoff season during last spring's Covid pause.
BFA St. Albans Comet softball (No.2) vs. MVU Thunderbirds (No.3)
Highlights: Many players from both these teams who are now seniors were sophomores when the Comets and Thunderbirds faced off in the D1 final at Castleton University in 2019. Will Natalee Harvey (MVU) and Maren McGinn (BFA St. Albans) face off in the circle today? BFA earned the win in both in-county contests this spring, and we're willing to bet MVU would love to get the final word in the semi. We'll be at the Collins Perley Complex this afternoon to catch D1 semifinal the action!
When and where: You can catch the BFA St. Albans Comets as they host the MVU Thunderbirds this afternoon at 4:30.
BFA Fairfax softball (No. 4) at White River Valley No. 1)
Highlights: Fresh off her 200 season strike out milestone, pitcher Taylor Mitchell will lead the BFA Fairfax Bullets against undefeated D3 front runners, White River Valley. The Bullets will travel for the semi, but we know BFA Fairfax fans travel well, and we're pretty sure Mitchell and the Bullets will have plenty of home-town support while they're on the road.
When and where: The Bullets travel to White River Valley for a 4:30 game.
Enosburg Hornets softball (No. 3) at Mount Abraham (2)
In another 2/3 matchup, the Hornets will take on the Mount Abe Eagles in the D2 semifinal game. The Hornets split the two regular season games with the Eagles, earning a 6-2 win early in the season before falling 8-7 later in the spring. Dana Elkins, Enosburg's calm, cool, and collected starting pitcher, will most likely get the start for the Hornets.
When and where: The Hornets travel to Mt. Abraham today for a 4:39 game.
Enosburg Hornets baseball (No. 6) at Spaulding (No.2)
Highlights: The Hornets earned their trip to the D2 semifinal after upsetting No. 3 Harwood in Harwood last week. Big bats and great pitching have been the hallmark of the Hornets' baseball season. Justus Orton, Kam Lovelette, and Brandon Parent have all taken the mound with confidence in 2021. Orton has also brought a VERY big bat to an already strong Hornet lineup.
When and where: The Hornets travel to face Spaulding at 4:30.
BFA Comet lacrosse (No. 4) at Burr & Burton (No.1)
Highlights: If you've followed this team in 2021, you know they can score! Loghan Hughes has surpassed the 100 goal milestone as a junior, and she's just one of several offensive threats the Comets unleash on their opponents. Solid goaltending has also kept the girls in the game this year, and Ayla Shea's excellent performance against CVU helped stem off the Redhawks and advance the Comets to the D1 semifinal.
When and where: This game has been postponed to Wednesday, Jun 9 at Burr & Burton at 4:30
