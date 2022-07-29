It doesn't take long to see the love between sisters Maren (19) and Marah (13) McGinn. The two girls share DNA, and they also share love for the game of softball. Maren, who graduated from BFA-St. Albans in 2021, and pitched the Comet softball team to a D1 state championship, played her first collegiate softball season at Norwich University this spring.
Marah recently finished her Little League softball season, winning the District III championship with Champlain.
Q&A with Maren and Marah
Maren, what was it like playing for Norwich University? It was fun traveling and seeing the different facilities, and my teammates were super fun and kind.
Marah, what was it like playing for Champlain? It was great. I loved my teammates, some new and some I've known for a long time. I really enjoyed this year because of how we got to bond as a team.
What do you enjoy most about rooting for one another?
Maren: I see a lot of myself in Marah, and I enjoy seeing her smiling, having fun, and making plays; that's what it's all about.
Marah: I went to all of Maren's high school games, and I really enjoyed watching her play. I loved watching her make plays and her confidence on the field. She's helped me learn the game a lot better.
Marah, do you have a favorite game of Maren's that you've watched? Maren's sophomore year when BFA-St. Albans played MVU at Castleton was my favorite. BFA hadn't won a game against MVU all season, so that was a big win.
Maren, do you have a favorite game of Marah's that you've watched? From this year, it would be the game against Northeast, where Marah went out there and did her job on the mound. She threw the slip pitch twice for a strike. She was having fun, she wanted it, and she was going to get it.
What do you think is Maren's strongest quality on the field? I think when Maren's on the mound, she stays composed, even if she's down in the count. Her leadership shows; she's been a team captain and knows how to get people going.
What do you think is Marah's strongest quality on the field? I think one of Marah's best qualities on the field is her strength. She's so strong and has so much power. She had two over-the-fence home runs this year, and she has strength and power in her pitch. She also wants to win, and I can tell she's going to be so good. She also has quiet leadership, and she knows what the team needs.
Maren, what's it been like watching Marah grow up? Watching her grow up has been an adventure. She's sassy and has attitude. I love how she's grown up to be so much more mature and confident with the game of softball and life. I've always tried to be a good role model for her, and I hope I've showed her how to be the best person she can be on and off the field. Coaching her this spring was so much fun and I believed it helped Marah to grow because I'm always on her about something. It's also allowed me to go from being a player to a coach, and we've learned a lot from each other. An experience I wouldn’t trade for anything.
Marah, what have you enjoyed growing up with Maren? I always have someone to give me rides and take me places. It's also been fun because she always wants me to get better and helps me grow as a player and person. She's very loving and caring and has taught me to be the same..
What are you looking forward to in Marah's softball career? I'm looking forward to seeing her be better than me, and I know it's going to happen. I want to see her love the game, love her teammates, and love her coaches; that's what it's all about. I think she and the teammates she has now will have a really good ride, and I'm looking forward to seeing it happen. I coached regular season Little League and assisted at practices with the 10/12 Champlain All-Star team. I hope to coach this group of girls again.
What are you looking forward to working with Maren? I am looking forward to Maren to continue coaching me and helping me grow my game. I know she'll always be there to help me get better.
Jennifer McGinn, Maren and Marah's mom: The whole season was fantastic. Maren was so excited to be asked to help coach Marah’s team, and it was special that Marah wanted her sister to be a part of it. As a mom, it warms your heart to see your kids spending time together doing something that they love. I love how Maren wanted to be there for her sister, wanting her to be a stronger and better player. I also love how Marah wanted to learn from Maren, they would go to practice early to work on pitching and hitting. I know that they both enjoyed the season, they were always coming home laughing about something funny that happened at practice. It's so good they have that time to remember forever.
